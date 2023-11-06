    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
    Warriors vs. Pistons NBA Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

    Warriors vs. Pistons

    With Detroit listed as a home dog and the total sitting at 227.5, what’s the smart bet in Monday night’s Warriors vs. Pistons matchup? Tip-off from Little Caesars Arena is set for 7:00 p.m. ET.

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    533 Golden State Warriors (-6.5) at 534 Detroit Pistons (+6.5); o/u 227.5

    7:00 p.m. ET, Monday, November 6, 2023

    Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, MI

    Warriors vs. Pistons Public Betting Information

    Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 66% of public bettors are currently backing the Warriors when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

    Golden State Warriors DFS Spin

    Stephen Curry led the Warriors with 28 points (8-for-16 FGs), two rebounds, four assists, one steal, seven triples and six turnovers in a 115-104 loss to Cleveland on Sunday. Per usual, Steph carried the majority of the offensive load for Golden State in this game. Even at the age of 35, Curry is still one of the best players in the league. He has been lethal for fantasy managers so far this season.

    More often than not, Curry was drafted between picks six and eight. Still, that has been great value so far this season, as he has produced top four value in 9-cat leagues. Steph is expected to play the second night of a back-to-back against Detroit on Monday. However, with how many veterans they have, it’s hard to say who will see a minutes boost if he were to sit. Brandin Podziemski, Moses Moody and Cory Joseph should be the main three to benefit.

    Detroit Pistons DFS Spin

    Marcus Sasser amassed 22 points (9-of-16 FGs), three rebounds, four assists, one steal, and four 3-pointers in 30 minutes in Sunday’s 120-106 loss to the Suns. With Jaden Ivey (illness) ruled out for a second consecutive game and Alec Burks (forearm) still sidelined, Sasser was again the first guard off the bench for the Pistons.

    He seemingly improves by the game. The 22 points were a new high for a rookie, who scored 19 in Thursday’s loss to the Pelicans. Given how well Sasser has been playing, the eventual returns of Ivey and Burks may not have much of an impact on his minutes or opportunities. Despite providing top 100 per-game value in 9-cat formats, he’s rostered in just 8% of Yahoo leagues. With the Pistons playing four games in Week 3, now is a good time to add Sasser if he’s on your league’s waiver wire.

    Golden State is 5-1 SU in its last 6 games

    Golden State is 4-1 SU in its last 5 games on the road

    The total has gone OVER in 5 of Detroit’s last 6 games at home

    The total has gone OVER in 4 of Detroit’s last 5 games

    Warriors vs. Pistons NBA Prediction:

    Take the over. As previously mentioned, the over has hit in five out of Detroit’s last six games at home and in four of its last five games overall. The over is also 4-1 in the Pistons’ last five games when facing a non-conference opponent. On the other side, the over is 6-1 in the Warriors’ last seven games when playing an opponent in the Central Division.

    Warriors vs. Pistons Betting Prediction: OVER 227.5

