Warriors vs. Nuggets NBA Betting Odds & Prediction

The Denver Nuggets will host the Golden State Warriors from the Ball Arena. The Nuggets are listed as 3.5-point home favorites and the total at 226.5 points what is the smart bet from Denver? Keep reading for our Warriors vs. Nuggets prediction.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

577 Golden State Warriors (+3.5) at 578 Denver Nuggets (-3.5); o/u 226.5

10:00 p.m. ET, Wednesday, November 8, 2023

Ball Arena, Denver, CO

Warriors vs. Nuggets Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 71% of public bettors are currently backing the Nuggets when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Golden State Warriors DFS SPIN

Stephen Curry scored 34 points in Golden State’s 120-109 win versus Pistons on Monday night. Curry finished the game 12/26 from the field and knocked down 7 triples in the win. Through eight games Curry is averaging an impressive 30.9 ppg, while going 53% from the field and 47.5% from three.

Denver Nuggets DFS SPIN

Nikola Jokic recorded a triple-double in Monday’s 134-116 win versus Pelicans. Jokic finished the game with 35 points, 12 assists and 14 rebounds. Unfortunately, for Jokic he landed on the injury report with a wrist injury after Monday’s contest, however he is deemed probable for Wednesday’s contest with Golden State. Jamal Murray remains out for Denver.

Warriors vs. Nuggets Betting Trends

The Nuggets are 5-5 SU in their last 10 games against Golden State.

Denver is 4-1 ATS in their last 5 home games.

The total has gone over in 3 of the last 5 road games for Golden State.

Warriors vs. Nuggets Prediction:

As expected, both Golden State and Denver are off to a strong start to the season Golden State sitting at 6-2, while Denver is 7-1 entering Wednesday.

Take Golden State here, although Jokic has been nearly unstoppable and Denver at home is a different team, without Jamal Murray they are going to have a tough time with the Warriors. While Nikola has looked great, Curry has been equally impressive for Golden State. This is the last game of a four-game road-trip for the Warriors and I think they send a message to the defending champions on Wednesday night to not forgot about them in the West. We’ll take the points, but I could see the Dubs winning this one outright.

NBA BETTING PREDICTION: Warriors +3.5