Warriors vs. Lakers Prediction: Will the Over Cash?

The Golden State Warriors and the Los Angeles Lakers are set to square off on Thursday night in LA. Golden State is on a 3 game win streak and currently sit with a 44-31 record. Los Angeles has won their last 2 games and enter Thursday with a 46-29 record. They are currently 2 point home favorites with this Warriors vs. Lakers matchup set to tip off at 10:00 p.m. ET.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Golden State Warriors (+2) at Los Angeles Lakers (-2) o/u 229.5

10:00 p.m. ET, Thursday, April 3, 2025

crypto.com Arena

TV: TNT

Public Betting: Public Bettors Backing Warriors

As of this writing, our NBA Public Betting page shows that 61% of bets are on Golden State . That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Golden State Warriors

The Warriors are hot right now winning their last 3 games. The latest was a 134-125 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies. Stephen Curry knocked down 12 of 20 three point attempts and finished with 52 points. He also added 10 rebounds, 8 assists, and 5 steals. Jimmy Butler added 27 points. Thursday night will be the Warriors 6th straight road game.

Los Angeles Lakers

The Lakers have won their last 2 games and 3 of their last 4. The latest was a hard fought 104-98 victory over the Houston Rockets on Monday night. Luka Doncic led the team with 20 points and 9 assists, while going 1 for 7 from behind the arc. Lebron James added 16 points and 8 rebounds. Austin Reaves had a slow night with just 12 points. The Lakers bench came up huge, as Dorian Finney-Smith and Gabe Vincent each made 6 three pointers for 20 points. LeBron is listed as day-to-day but is likely to play on Thursday night.

Warriors vs. Lakers Betting Trends

Golden State is 2-3-1 ATS in their last 6 games

The OVER is 4-2 in Golden State’s last 6 games

Los Angeles is 3-1 ATS in their last 4 games

The OVER is 4-2 in Los Angeles’ last 6 games

Warriors vs. Lakers Prediction:

Take the over in this matchup. The total has gone over the number in 8 of the last 10 head-to-head matchups including the last five meetings and all three this season. Each team has also hit the over in four of their last 6 games. The Warriors are lighting up the scoreboard dropping 134 and 148 points in their last two games. Also I think the Lakers are due for a bounce back game of sorts. Although they won, the big 3 for the Lakers (Doncic, James, Reaves) combined for just 48 points and the starting 5 combined for 4 of 20 from three against the Rockets. They can’t repeat that same performance on Thursday night. I think both teams will be able to score and this one hits the over.

Warriors vs. Lakers Prediction: Over 229.5