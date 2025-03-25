Warriors vs. Heat Prediction: Will Golden State cover in Jimmy Butler’s Miami return?

The Golden State Warriors (41-30) will visit the Miami Heat (30-41) tonight at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida. The game is set to tip off at 7:30 PM ET and will be broadcast nationally on TNT. What’s the best bet in tonight’s Warriors vs. Heat matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Golden State Warriors (-5.5) at Miami Heat (+5.5); o/u 217

7:30 p.m. ET, Tuesday, March 25, 2025

Kaseya Center, Miami, FL

TV: TNT/Max

Warriors vs. Heat Public Betting: Bettors Love Golden State

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 71% of public bettors are currently backing the Warriors when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Storyline: Jimmy Butler’s Return to Miami

This matchup marks Jimmy Butler’s first game in Miami since his trade to the Warriors last month. Butler’s departure from the Heat followed internal disputes and suspensions, leading to a significant multi-team trade that included Andrew Wiggins moving to Miami. Since joining Golden State, Butler has been instrumental in the team’s 16-4 record, while the Heat have struggled, losing nine of their last ten games. ​

Team Performance and Betting Odds

The Warriors are currently sixth in the Western Conference and have been performing well on the road, winning six of their last eight away games. Conversely, the Heat are tenth in the Eastern Conference and have faced challenges post-trade. Betting odds favor Golden State, with a spread of -5.5 points at Bovada.lv.

Key Players

Golden State Warriors: Jimmy Butler has been a significant contributor since his arrival. Stephen Curry, listed as questionable due to a pelvic contusion, showed promising signs during practice, and head coach Steve Kerr is optimistic about his participation.

Miami Heat: Andrew Wiggins, acquired in the trade involving Butler, recently scored 42 points, indicating his potential impact.

Warriors vs. Heat NBA Prediction:

Considering the Warriors’ recent form and the Heat’s struggles, Golden State is favored to win this matchup. However, the emotional dynamics of Butler’s return and Wiggins’ recent performance could influence the game’s competitiveness. The Warriors’ success may hinge on Curry’s availability and Butler’s performance against his former team.​

Warriors vs. Heat Betting Prediction: GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS -5.5