Warriors at Bucks Prediction: Is 6 too much to lay with Golden State?

The Golden State Warriors (26-26) are set to face the Milwaukee Bucks (28-23) tonight at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, with tip-off at 8:00 PM ET. The Warriors are favored by 6 to 7 points, with an over/under around 231.5 to 233.5 points. With the road team laying 6 and the total sitting at 231.5, what’s the best bet on the board in tonight’s Warriors vs. Bucks matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Golden State Warriors (-6) at Milwaukee Bucks (+6); o/u 231.5

8:00 p.m. ET, Monday, February 10, 2025

Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, WI

TV: NBA TV

Warriors at Bucks Public Betting: Bettors Taking Home Dog

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 65% of public bettors are currently backing the Bucks when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day. However, be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Curry questionable for Warriors

Stephen Curry (quad) is questionable for Monday’s matchup with the Bucks. Curry and Jonathan Kuminga are the only two Warriors on Monday’s injury report. If the former is sidelined, Brandin Podziemski and Buddy Hield could see increased run. Jimmy Butler would presumably be the biggest beneficiary of Curry’s absence.

Lillard scores 43 points in win over Sixers

Damian Lillard finished Sunday’s win over the 76ers with 43 points, seven rebounds, eight assists, two steals and eight three-pointers. The points and triples represent a new season-high for Lillard and his second 40-point effort of the 2024-25 campaign. Dame Dolla has now scored at least 28 points in four straight games. He’s scored 25 or more in all three matchups with Philadelphia this season. Lillard and Bobby Portis have seen increased work as scorers with Giannis Antetokounmpo sidelined. They should continue to do so until the Greek Freak returns.

Warriors vs. Bucks NBA Prediction:

The Bucks are currently without star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo due to a calf injury. His absence has impacted their recent performance. In his absence, Bobby Portis has stepped up. He recorded consecutive double-doubles, including a 20+ point and 14+ rebound performance in his last two games.

The Warriors, meanwhile, recently bolstered their lineup with the acquisition of Jimmy Butler. He scored 25 points in his debut alongside Curry’s 34 points, leading to a victory over the Chicago Bulls.

Given the Bucks’ recent struggles without Antetokounmpo and the Warriors’ strengthened roster, I’m laying the points with Golden State. These two teams have split their last 10 meetings. However, the Warriors are 7-3 at the betting window over that span. They’ve covered three consecutive games versus Milwaukee and in three out of their last four games versus the Bucks overall.

Warriors vs. Bucks Betting Prediction: GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS -6