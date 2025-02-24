Timberwolves vs. Thunder Prediction: OKC laying too many points?

The Thunder (46-10) are set to host the Timberwolves (31-27) tonight at 7:00 PM CST at the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City. This matchup marks the second game of a back-to-back series between these teams, with the Thunder securing a 130-123 victory over the Timberwolves in Minnesota on Sunday. What’s the smart bet in tonight’s Timberwolves vs. Thunder rematch?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Minnesota Timberwolves (+12) at Oklahoma City Thunder (-12); o/u 227.5

8:00 p.m. ET, Monday, February 24, 2025

Paycom Center, Oklahoma City, OK

TV: NBA TV

Timberwolves vs. Thunder Public Betting: Bettors Love Minnesota

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 66% of public bettors are currently backing the Timberwolves when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Timberwolves vs. Thunder Team Overview

Oklahoma City Thunder Overview: The Thunder have been dominant this season, boasting a 46-10 record and currently leading the Western Conference. They are on a five-game winning streak and have won four of their last five games.

In Sunday’s win against the Timberwolves, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the team with a stellar performance, contributing significantly to the scoreboard. The Thunder are averaging 116.5 points per game this season, ranking them among the top offenses in the league.

Minnesota Timberwolves Overview: The Timberwolves, currently holding the seventh seed in the Western Conference, have faced challenges recently, winning only one of their last five games.

Despite a strong performance from Anthony Edwards, who has been a consistent scoring threat, the team fell short in Sunday’s matchup against the Thunder. Minnesota averages 111.5 points per game, placing them 20th in the league offensively, while their defense allows 108.3 points per game, ranking fifth.

Timberwolves vs. Thunder NBA Prediction:

I’m taking the points tonight in Oklahoma City. The Timberwolves covered the 8.5-point spread when these two teams just met in Minnesota. With that ATS win, the Timberwolves have now covered in three out of their four meetings with the Thunder. Laying a large amount of points of late, the Thunder are also just 1-2-1 at the betting window in their last four games.

Timberwolves vs. Thunder Betting Prediction: MINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVES +12