Timberwolves vs. Rockets Prediction: Will Wolves start strong after All-Star break?

The Minnesota Timberwolves head to Houston to face the Rockets on ESPN on Friday night at 9:30 PM ET. Can the Timberwolves cover the 3.5-point spread as road underdogs? Keep reading for our Timberwolves vs. Rockets betting prediction.

The Minnesota Timberwolves are 31-25 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 24-31-1 ATS this season.

The Houston Rockets are 34-21 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 29-25-1 ATS this season.

Timberwolves vs. Rockets Matchup & Betting Odds

513 Minnesota Timberwolves (+3.5) at 514 Houston Rockets (-3.5); o/u 215.5

9:30 p.m. ET, Friday, February 21, 2025

Toyota Center, Houston, TX

TV: ESPN

Timberwolves vs. Rockets Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 54% of public bettors are currently backing the Timberwolves when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Minnesota Timberwolves Daily Fantasy Spin

Timberwolves shooting guard Donte DiVincenzo (toe) and power forward Julius Randle (groin) will both miss Friday’s clash with the Rockets. DiVincenzo is averaging 11.0 points per game in 2024-25 while Julius Randle is putting up 18.9 points per contest this season.

Minnesota point guard Mike Conley (finger), shooting guard Anthony Edwards (hip), and center Rudy Gobert (back) are all officially listed as questionable to play against Houston on Friday. Edwards would be the biggest loss of that trio as he’s averaging 27.5 points per game on the campaign.

Houston Rockets Daily Fantasy Spin

Rockets point guard Fred VanVleet will miss Friday’s showdown with the Timberwolves as he nurses an ankle injury. VanVleet is averaging 14.6 points and 5.8 assists per game in 35.5 minutes per contest this year.

Houston will likely allot more minutes to Amen Thompson, Reed Sheppard, and/or Cam Whitmore with Fred VanVleet out of the lineup on Friday.

Houston center Cody Zeller will also sit out Friday’s contest. The Rockets backup man is dealing with a personal issue. Zeller hasn’t played yet this season but is averaging 7.9 points per game in 552 career regular-season appearances.

Timberwolves vs. Rockets NBA Betting Trends

Minnesota is 7-3 ATS in their last 10 games against Houston.

Minnesota is 4-2 ATS in their last 6 games overall.

Houston is 2-8 ATS in their last 10 games overall.

Houston is 9-12 ATS as a home favorite this season.

Timberwolves vs. Rockets NBA Prediction:

This is a good spot for Minnesota. The Timberwolves have had the Rockets’ number over the past few seasons. Dating back to November of 2022, Minnesota is 8-2 straight up and 7-3 ATS in their last 10 games against Houston. A few other numbers bolster the case for the T’Wolves on Friday. Minnesota is 6-3 ATS as a road underdog and 15-12 ATS as the road team this year.

Conversely, Houston is only 4-6 straight up without starting point guard Fred VanVleet in the lineup this season. One of those losses came against Minnesota, and 2 of those wins came over Washington and Toronto. Additionally, Houston is 12-14 ATS as the home team and 20-22-1 ATS in non-division games this season. I think Minnesota continues their dominance over Houston on Friday night. I’m taking the Timberwolves and the points in this one.

Timberwolves vs. Rockets Prediction: MINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVES +3.5