Timberwolves vs. Pacers Prediction: Will Minnesota stay hot?

​The Minnesota Timberwolves (41-31) are set to face the Indiana Pacers (41-29) on Monday, March 24, 2025, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The game tips off at 7:00 PM ET and will be broadcast on FanDuel Sports Network. What’s the best bet in tonight’s Timberwolves vs. Pacers matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Minnesota Timberwolves (+1.5) at Indiana Pacers (-1.5); o/u 231

7:00 p.m. ET, Monday, March 25, 2025

Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN

TV: N/A

Timberwolves vs. Pacers Public Betting: Bettors Leaning Indiana

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 62% of public bettors are currently backing the Pacers when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Team Performance and Standings

The Timberwolves enter this matchup holding the eighth spot in the Western Conference. They recently snapped a two-game losing streak with a commanding 134-93 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans. In March, Minnesota has been impressive, boasting a 9-2 record, averaging 123.1 points per game (3rd in the league) while allowing 109.1 points per game (5th in the league). ​

The Pacers are currently fourth in the Eastern Conference and are on a four-game winning streak. Their latest victory was a 108-103 win over the Brooklyn Nets, marking their sixth win in the last seven games. Indiana has been effective offensively, averaging 116.6 points per game (7th in the league), and they have a deep guard rotation complemented by strong frontcourt players like Pascal Siakam and Myles Turner.

Key Players

Timberwolves:

Anthony Edwards: Leading the team with an average of 27.5 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 4.6 assists per game.

Julius Randle: Contributing 18.2 points per game in March, including a recent 20-point performance against the Pelicans.

Pacers:

Pascal Siakam: Averaging 22.5 points per game in March, with five games of 25 or more points in his last six outings.

Myles Turner: Providing defensive strength with an average of 2.1 blocks per game in March. ​

Previous Meeting

The Pacers edged out a narrow 132-130 victory over the Timberwolves on March 17, snapping Minnesota’s six-game winning streak in the series.

Betting Odds and Predictions

The Pacers are slight favorites with a -1.5 point spread, and the over/under is set at 231 points. Predictions suggest a high-scoring affair, with some models favoring the Timberwolves to cover the spread or win outright.

Timberwolves vs. Pacers NBA Prediction:

Take Minnesota. The Timberwolves have won six out of their last 10 games against the Pacers, covering in six of those 10 contests. That includes covering in five out of their last six games versus Indiana. Minnesota is also 8-2 in its last 10 games entering play tonight and 6-4 ATS in those 10 contests. On the other side, the Pacers have failed to cover in nine out of their last 10 games.

Timberwolves vs. Pacers Betting Prediction: MINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVES +1.5