Timberwolves vs. Nuggets Prediction: Will Minnesota pull off upset?

The Timberwolves (37-29) are set to face the Nuggets (42-23) tonight at Ball Arena in Denver. Both teams are vying for playoff positioning in the Western Conference, making this matchup particularly significant. With Denver laying 3.5 and the total sitting at 234.5, what’s the best bet in tonight’s matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Minnesota Timberwolves (+4) at Denver Nuggets (-4); o/u 234.5

10:00 p.m. ET, Wednesday, March 12, 2025

Ball Arena, Denver, CO

TV: ESPN

Timberwolves vs. Nuggets Public Betting: Bettors Love Denver

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 75% of public bettors are currently backing the Nuggets when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Team Overviews

Minnesota Timberwolves: Currently 7th in the Western Conference standings, the Timberwolves have been on a roll, winning five consecutive games. Their offense has been clicking, averaging 120.1 points over the last ten games, and they boast the league’s sixth-best defensive rating at 110.9.

Denver Nuggets: Holding the 2nd spot in the Western Conference, the Nuggets have been formidable, especially at home with a 22-9 record. They possess the league’s second-best offensive rating at 119.5 and have scored an average of 121.5 points per game this season.

Previous Matchups

The Timberwolves and Nuggets have split their two meetings this season, each securing a victory. Notably, in their last encounter on February 12, 2025, Minnesota dominated with a 29-point margin, holding Denver to 133 points.

Key Players

Timberwolves: Anthony Edwards leads the team in scoring, while Rudy Gobert dominates the boards. Julius Randle has been pivotal in playmaking, leading in assists.

Nuggets: Nikola Jokić continues to be a triple-threat, leading Denver in points, rebounds, and assists.

Timberwolves vs. Nuggets NBA Prediction:

Take Minnesota, which is +4 at Bovada.lv. The Timberwolves have won the last four meetings between these two teams outright and barely missed going 4-0 against the spread in all four of those matchups. These two teams last played at the end of January and the Timberwolves blew out the Nuggets, 133-104.

Timberwolves vs. Nuggets Betting Prediction: MINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVES +4