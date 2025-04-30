Timberwolves vs. Lakers Game 5 Prediction: Will Minnesota pull off upset?

Will Minnesota pull off the upset when the Timberwolves vs. Lakers Game 5 matchup tips off at 10:00 p.m. ET?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Minnesota Timberwolves at Los Angeles Lakers

10:00 p.m. ET, Wednesday, April 30, 2025

Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, CA

TV: TNT/truTV/Max

Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Lakers are 5.5-point home favorites versus the Timberwolves. The total, meanwhile, sits at 209.5 points.

Timberwolves vs. Lakers Game 5 Public Betting: Bettors Leaning Minnesota

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 52% of public bettors are currently backing the Timberwolves when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Key Storylines

Timberwolves’ Momentum: Minnesota has won three straight games, showcasing a potent offense led by Anthony Edwards and Karl-Anthony Towns. Their depth and defensive prowess have been instrumental in their success.

Lakers’ Urgency: Los Angeles faces elimination and must find a way to counter Minnesota’s pressure. Key players like LeBron James and Luka Dončić need to elevate their performance.

Historical Context: This series carries emotional significance for Timberwolves fans, recalling past playoff heartbreaks against the Lakers. A victory would mark a turning point in franchise history.

Timberwolves vs. Lakers Game 5 NBA Prediction:

Given Minnesota’s consistent performance and Los Angeles’ struggles to generate offense, the Timberwolves have the edge. However, the Lakers’ experience and home-court advantage cannot be overlooked.​ With Minnesota winning eight out of its last 10 games entering play tonight, I’m taking the points.

Timberwolves vs. Lakers Game 5 Betting Prediction: MINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVES +5.5