Thunder vs. Timberwolves Prediction:

The Thunder (45-10) are set to face the Timberwolves (31-26) tonight at 8:30 PM CST at the Target Center in Minneapolis. This matchup features two of the league’s top scorers: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, leading the NBA with 32.2 points per game, and Anthony Edwards, ranking fourth with 27.6 points per game. What’s the best bet for tonight’s Thunder vs. Timberwolves matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Oklahoma Thunder (-9) at Minnesota Timberwolves (+9); o/u 228.5

9:30 p.m. ET, Sunday, February 23, 2025

Target Center, Minneapolis, MN

TV: ESPN

Thunder vs. Timberwolves Public Betting: Bettors taking points

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 64% of public bettors are currently backing the Timberwolves when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Team Breakdown:

Oklahoma City Thunder:

The Thunder continue their dominant season, led by MVP candidate Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who is averaging 32.2 points per game. OKC’s offense ranks among the league’s best, with Chet Holmgren providing inside scoring and defense, and Jalen Williams emerging as a key secondary scorer.

OKC is coming off a 130-107 win over the Utah Jazz, showing their ability to overwhelm opponents with both offensive firepower and defensive intensity. The addition of Isaiah Hartenstein at center gives them added rebounding and rim protection.

Key Players:

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander – 32.2 PPG, 5.9 APG, 2.0 SPG

Chet Holmgren – 17.5 PPG, 8.1 RPG, 2.7 BPG

Jalen Williams – 18.8 PPG, 5.4 RPG

Minnesota Timberwolves:

Minnesota is in the midst of a playoff push but is dealing with significant injuries. Julius Randle (groin) and Rudy Gobert (back spasms) are out, leaving the frontcourt weakened. This puts additional pressure on Anthony Edwards, who ranks fourth in the NBA in scoring at 27.6 PPG.

The Wolves lost 121-115 to the Houston Rockets in their last game, struggling on defense without Gobert’s rim protection. They’ll need big performances from Naz Reid and Jaden McDaniels to keep up with OKC’s offense.

Key Players:

Anthony Edwards – 27.6 PPG, 5.1 RPG, 4.5 APG

Naz Reid – 15.2 PPG, 6.7 RPG

Mike Conley – 11.3 PPG, 6.1 APG

Thunder vs. Timberwolves NBA Prediction:

The Thunder’s elite defense (top 5 in defensive rating) and offensive efficiency make them the clear favorites. Minnesota’s lack of size without Gobert and Randle will hurt them, especially against OKC’s interior presence with Holmgren and Hartenstein.

Expect SGA and Holmgren to exploit the Wolves’ weakened defense and lead OKC to a comfortable road win. If Anthony Edwards catches fire, Minnesota could keep it close, but the Thunder’s depth and two-way play should prevail.

I’m taking the under. In the last 10 meetings between these two teams, the under is 7-3.

Thunder vs. Timberwolves Betting Prediction: UNDER 229