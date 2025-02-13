Thunder vs. Timberwolves Prediction: Will over cash for bettors?

The Oklahoma City Thunder (43-9) will face the Minnesota Timberwolves (30-24) on Thursday, February 13, 2025, at the Target Center in Minneapolis. The game is scheduled to tip off at 7:30 PM CT. It will be broadcast on TNT and TruTV. What’s the smart bet in tonight’s Thunder vs. Timberwolves matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Oklahoma City Thunder (-6) at Minnesota Timberwolves (+6); o/u 222

8:30 p.m. ET, Thursday, February 13, 2025

Target Center, Minneapolis, MN

TV: TNT/truTV/Max

Thunder vs. Timberwolves Public Betting: Bettors Taking Points

52% of public bettors are currently backing the Timberwolves when it comes to the spread.

Team Performance and Key Players:

Oklahoma City Thunder: The Thunder are on a six-game winning streak, with a recent 137-101 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander leads the league with an average of 32.6 points per game. He is bolstered by Jalen Williams, who contributes 21.1 points per game. Additionally, the team boasts the NBA’s best defensive rating, allowing 104.2 points per 100 possessions.

Minnesota Timberwolves: The Timberwolves recently had a three-game winning streak halted by a 128-107 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers. Anthony Edwards has been a standout, averaging over 30 points per game since January. However, the team is dealing with injuries to key players, including Julius Randle (adductor strain) and Donte DiVincenzo (toe). Both are expected to miss the upcoming game.

Previous Matchup:

The two teams last met on December 31, 2024, with the Thunder securing a 113-105 victory. In that game, Gilgeous-Alexander scored 40 points, while the Timberwolves struggled with 24 turnovers.

Thunder: Chet Holmgren has returned from a hip injury, playing 22 and 25 minutes in his two games back.

Timberwolves: In addition to Randle and DiVincenzo, Mike Conley has missed three consecutive games due to a dislocated finger. He is questionable for the upcoming matchup.

Thunder vs. Timberwolves NBA Prediction:

Given the Thunder’s strong defensive performance and the Timberwolves’ injury challenges, Oklahoma City is favored to win this matchup. The Thunder’s ability to force turnovers and limit opponents’ scoring opportunities could be pivotal in securing a victory.

I like the over. The over is 6-3-1 in the Thunder’s last 10 games overall. It has also cashed in six out of the Timberwolves’ last 10 contests.

Thunder vs. Timberwolves Betting Prediction: OVER 222