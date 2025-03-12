Thunder vs. Celtics Prediction: Will over cash in Boston?

The Oklahoma City Thunder (53-12) will face the Boston Celtics (47-18) tonight at TD Garden in a highly anticipated matchup that many consider a potential NBA Finals preview. What’s the smart bet in tonight’s Thunder vs. Celtics matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Oklahoma City Thunder (+2.5) at Boston Celtics (-2.5); 229.5

7:30 p.m. ET, Wednesday, March 12, 2025

TD Garden, Boston, MA

TV: ESPN

Thunder vs. Celtics Public Betting: Bettors Leaning Boston

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 55% of public bettors are currently backing the Celtics when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Oklahoma City Thunder Overview

The Thunder have been dominant this season, leading the Western Conference. They recently had a seven-game winning streak snapped by the Denver Nuggets in a 140-127 loss, where Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the NBA’s leading scorer and a top MVP contender, contributed 25 points. Despite the loss, OKC’s offense has been prolific, scoring 127 points or more in eight of their last 10 games.

Boston Celtics Overview

The Celtics are on a five-game winning streak and sit second in the Eastern Conference. Their recent 114-108 victory over the Utah Jazz showcased their depth, with Sam Hauser hitting nine three-pointers. Jayson Tatum has been instrumental, recently recording a 40-point, 12-rebound, and eight-assist performance against the Lakers.

Key Matchup

In their previous meeting on January 5, 2025, the Thunder defeated the Celtics 105-92, with Gilgeous-Alexander scoring 33 points and grabbing 11 rebounds. Tatum led Boston with 26 points and 10 rebounds.

Thunder vs. Celtics NBA Prediction:

Take the over, which is 229.5 at Bovada.lv. The over has cashed in eight out of the last 10 meetings between these two teams. The over is also 7-3 in the Thunder’s last 10 games overall.

Thunder vs. Celtics Betting Prediction: OVER 229.5