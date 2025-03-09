Suns vs. Mavericks Prediction: Can Phoenix Cover on the Road?

The Phoenix Suns head to Dallas to take on the Mavericks on Sunday afternoon. Phoenix is coming off of a loss and is currently 29-34 on the season. The Mavericks have lost 4 straight games and currently sit with a 32-32 record on the season. They are currently 7 point home dogs with this Suns vs. Mavericks matchup set to tip off at 3:30 p.m. ET.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Phoenix Suns (-7) at Dallas Mavericks (+7) o/u 229

3:30 p.m. ET, Sunday, March 9, 2025

American Airlines Center, Dallas, TX

TV: ABC

Public Betting: Public Bettors Split

As of this writing, our NBA Public Betting page shows that 50% of bets are on each team. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Phoenix Suns

A very tough season for the Suns continued on Friday night when they lost 149-141 to Denver in overtime. Devin Booker led the team with 34 points, 7 assists and 6 rebounds, including 5 of 10 from behind the arc. Bradley Beal struggled from 3 point land missing all 5 of his attempts. Kevin Durant added 29 points, including a game tying 3 pointer as time expired in the 4th quarter.

Dallas Mavericks

The Mavericks have lost 4 straight games and 6 of their last 7. The latest was a 122-111 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies. It was Brandon Williams who came off the bench and led the team in scoring, dropping 31 points on 10 of 15 shooting from the field. Naji Marshall was able to add 29 points. Klay Thompson scored 15 points on 6 of 19 shooting from the field.

Suns vs. Mavericks Betting Trends

Phoenix is 3-1 ATS in their last 4 games

The OVER is 6-1 in Phoenix’s last 7 games

Dallas is 0-5 ATS in their last 5 games

The UNDER is 6-2 in Dallas’ last 8 games

Suns vs. Mavericks Prediction:

Take the Suns to win and cover the spread on the road on Sunday afternoon. Both teams are struggling this season but the Suns look to be in better form lately, winning 2 of their last 4 games and taking the Denver Nuggets to OT. They have the better players in Kevin Durant and Devin Booker compared to Klay Thompson and Co. Phoenix has covered the spread in 3 of their last 4 games and in their last two road games. The Mavericks have only covered once in their last 7 games, including 0-4 ATS on their home floor. The Mavericks offense has been a struggle, averaging just 106 points per game since the All Star break. They are also working through injuries, with Dante Exum and Caleb Martin questionable to play along with 3 other players who are ruled out. Take the Suns to cover here.

Suns vs. Mavericks Prediction: Suns -7