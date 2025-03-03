Rockets vs. Thunder Prediction: Will game turn high-scoring?

The Houston Rockets (37-22) will face the Oklahoma City Thunder (47-11) on March 3, 2025, at the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City. With OKC laying 11.5 points and the total sitting at 222, what’s the best bet in tonight’s Rockets vs. Thunder matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Houston Rockets (+11.5) at Oklahoma City Thunder (-11.5); o/u 222

8:00 p.m. ET, Monday, March 3, 2025

Paycom Center, Oklahoma City, OK

TV: NBA TV

Rockets vs. Thunder Public Betting: Bettors Leaning OKC

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 52% of public bettors are currently backing the Thunder when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day. Be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Houston Rockets Overview:

The Rockets are currently fifth in the Western Conference. They have experienced a slight decline in standings due to a tightly contested race. In their recent matchup, they were defeated by the Sacramento Kings, 113-103. Center Alperen Sengun led the team with 30 points and 10 rebounds. Guard Jalen Green contributed 24 points.

Sengun, a recent All-Star, is averaging a double-double this season with 19.1 points and 10.5 rebounds per game. Green leads the team in scoring, averaging 21.6 points per game. He makes 3.0 three-pointers per game at a 35.9% shooting rate. Guard Fred VanVleet, who had been sidelined with an ankle injury, returned against the Kings but struggled. He scored only three points in 35 minutes. His status for the upcoming game remains uncertain.

Oklahoma City Thunder Overview:

The Thunder have maintained a strong lead in the Western Conference. They currently sit 9.5 games ahead of the second-place Denver Nuggets. They have won four of their last five games, including a 135-119 victory over the Atlanta Hawks.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led that game with 31 points. He is a leading MVP candidate, averaging 32.3 points, 6.1 assists, and 5.2 rebounds per game. Forward Jalen Williams, recently named an All-Star, is contributing 21.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 5.2 assists per game. Center Chet Holmgren recently returned from a hip injury. He is questionable for the game against the Rockets due to an ankle issue.

Rockets vs. Thunder NBA Prediction:

Take the over, which is listed at 222 at Bovada. The over has cashed in seven out of the Thunder’s last 10 games overall, which includes a five-game over streak. The over has also hit in three out of the last four meetings between these two teams.

Rockets vs. Thunder Betting Prediction: OVER 222