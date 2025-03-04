Rockets vs. Pacers Prediction: Will Indiana cover as home favorite?

The Houston Rockets (37-23) will face the Indiana Pacers (34-25) on Tuesday, March 4, 2025, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The game tips off at 7:00 PM ET and will be broadcast on FanDuel Sports Network. With Indiana laying four points and the total sitting at 229, what’s the best bet in tonight’s Rockets vs. Pacers matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Houston Rockets (+4) at Indiana Pacers (-4); o/u 229

7:00 p.m. ET, Tuesday, March 4, 2025

Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN

TV: N/A

Rockets vs. Pacers Public Betting: Bettors Backing Detroit

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 58% of public bettors are currently backing the Pacers when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Houston Rockets Overview

The Rockets are currently fifth in the Western Conference, averaging 112.6 points per game (18th in the NBA) while allowing 108.8 points per game (5th in the league). They shoot 44.6% from the field and 34.2% from three-point range. Key players include Jalen Green, averaging 21.6 points per game, and Alperen Sengun, contributing 19.1 points and 10.5 rebounds per game.

Indiana Pacers Overview

The Pacers hold the fifth spot in the Eastern Conference, scoring 116.6 points per game (9th in the NBA) and allowing 115.3 points per game (20th in the league). They have a field goal percentage of 49.1% and a three-point shooting percentage of 37.2%. Pascal Siakam leads the team with 20.6 points and 7.3 rebounds per game, while Tyrese Haliburton adds 18.4 points and 8.8 assists per game.

Houston has several players listed as game-time decisions, including Steven Adams, Tari Eason, Alperen Sengun, Amen Thompson, and Dillon Brooks. Indiana will be without Isaiah Jackson, and Bennedict Mathurin is a game-time decision.

Key Matchup

The Rockets’ strong defense will be tested by the Pacers’ efficient offense. Houston’s ability to control the boards—they average 48.1 rebounds per game compared to Indiana’s 41.1—could be a deciding factor.

Rockets vs. Pacers NBA Prediction:

Take Indiana, which is currently laying four at Bovada.lv. The Pacers are 6-2-2 against the spread in their last eight games against the Rockets. While Indiana has been inconsistent of late, the Pacers have covered in four out of their last six games entering play tonight. On the other side, the Rockets are just 3-6-1 at the betting window in their last 10 games overall.

Rockets vs. Pacers Betting Prediction: INDIANA PACERS -4