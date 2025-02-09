Raptors vs. Rockets Prediction: Will Houston win by double-digits?

The Toronto Raptors head to Houston to face the Rockets on Sunday afternoon at 2:00 PM ET. Can the Raptors cover the 9.5-point spread as road underdogs? Keep reading for our Raptors vs. Rockets betting prediction.

The Toronto Raptors are 16-36 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 30-21-1 ATS this season.

The Houston Rockets are 32-20 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 29-22-1 ATS this season.

Raptors vs. Rockets Matchup & Betting Odds

541 Toronto Raptors (+9.5) at 542 Houston Rockets (-9.5); o/u 224.5

2:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, February 9, 2025

Toyota Center, Houston, TX

Raptors vs. Rockets Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 53% of public bettors are currently backing the Raptors when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Toronto Raptors Daily Fantasy Spin

Raptors small forward Brandon Ingram (ankle), center Jakob Poeltl (hip), and shooting guard RJ Barrett (concussion) have all been ruled out for Sunday’s road date with the Rockets. Ingram was recently acquired from the Pelicans and is averaging 22.2 points per game in 18 starts this year.

Toronto also acquired veteran power forward P.J. Tucker at the trading deadline. Raptors general manager Bobby Webster indicated that Tucker wouldn’t be joining the team. Toronto could reach a buyout agreement with Tucker in the next few days.

Houston Rockets Daily Fantasy Spin

Rockets point guard Fred VanVleet (ankle) and power forward Jabari Smith Jr. (hand) will both sit out Sunday’s game against the Raptors. VanVleet is reportedly going to be week-to-week with his ankle injury while Smith avoided having surgery on his broken left hand and could be back in two weeks.

Houston center Cody Zeller missed Saturday afternoon’s game against Dallas due to personal reasons. His status for Sunday’s game is currently up in the air. It’s worth noting that Sunday’s game will be the second day of a back-to-back for the Rockets, so it seems plausible that Zeller could sit out Sunday’s game after missing Saturday’s contest.

Raptors vs. Rockets NBA Betting Trends

Toronto is 21-13-1 ATS after a loss this season.

Toronto is 14-5 ATS in non-conference games this season.

Houston is 4-5-1 ATS when playing on no rest this season.

Houston is 9-10 ATS as a home favorite this season.

Raptors vs. Rockets NBA Prediction:

Toronto has a terrible straight-up record of 16-36 this season. It’s the third-worst mark in the Eastern Conference in 2024-25. Despite that, the Raptors have been a top-five team against the spread this year. Toronto is 30-21-1 ATS this season, and they have been good in several scenarios that are relevant to this game.

The Raptors are 28-18-1 ATS as an underdog and 19-11 ATS when playing on 1 day of rest this season. What’s more, Toronto is 13-11 ATS as the road team and 25-16-1 ATS in non-division games this season. The Raptors did make some moves at the deadline, but they should continue to play hard, regardless of whether the front office is actually trying to win or not. For all of the above reasons, I’m taking the Raptors and the points on the road in Houston on Sunday afternoon.

Raptors vs. Rockets Prediction: TORONTO RAPTORS +9.5