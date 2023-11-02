Raptors vs. 76ers NBA Betting Odds & Prediction

The Toronto Raptors will travel to Philadelphia to the face the 76ers from the Wells Fargo Center at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday night. The 76ers are listed as 8.5-point favorites and the total is sitting at 215.5, what is the smart play from Philly? Keep reading for our Raptors vs. 76ers prediction.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

555 Toronto Raptors (+8.5) at 556 Philadelphia 76ers (-8.5); o/u 215.5

7:00 p.m. ET, Thursday, November 2, 2023

Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, PA

Raptors vs. 76ers Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 57% of public bettors are currently backing the Raptors when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Toronto Raptors DFS SPIN

Dennis Schroder and Scottie Barnes each recorded a double-double in the Raptors 130-111 win against the Bucks on Wednesday night. Schroder finished the game with 24 points and 11 assists, while Barnes recorded 21 points and grabbed 12 rebounds. The Raptors will need another strong team effort if they want to knock Philly in the second night of a back-to-back.

Philadelphia 76ers DFS SPIN

Joel Embiid led the way for the 76ers offensively in their blowout win against the Blazers on Sunday night. Embiid scored 35 points, grabbed 15 rebounds, and recorded seven assists. Kelly Oubre will now slide into the starting lineup for the 76ers on Thursday night, as he will replace PJ Tucker who was apart of the blockbuster trade with the Clippers.

Raptors vs. 76ers Betting Trends

The Sixers are 3-2 ATS in their last 5 home games.

The Raptors are 3-7 SU in their last 10 games versus Philly.

The total has gone over in 3 of the last 5 games in this matchup.

Raptors vs. 76ers Prediction:

Both teams are coming off impressive blowout wins, as the Raptors defeated the Milwaukee Bucks by 19 points on Wednesday night, while the 76ers beat the Blazers by 28 points on Sunday night.

This is a tough spot for Toronto, having to play Milwaukee then travel to Philly on the 2nd night of a B2B. Despite the spot, were going to back Toronto in this contest, in my opinion they have enough depth and should still have their full complement of players available for this contest.

While Toronto will likely not shoot as well as they did last night finishing the game 56% from the field, they should have a lot of confidence entering Philadelphia. This is too many points in a game that could be rather low scoring. The Raptors are the play.

NBA BETTING PREDICTION: Raptors +8.5