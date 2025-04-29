Pistons vs. Knicks Game 5 Prediction: Will Detroit cover 5.5-point spread?

The New York Knicks host the Detroit Pistons in Game 5 of their first-round playoff series on Tuesday, April 29, 2025, at Madison Square Garden. The Knicks lead the series 3-1 and aim to close it out at home. What’s the best bet in tonight’s Pistons vs. Knicks Game 5 matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Detroit Pistons at New York Knicks

7:30 p.m. ET, Tuesday, April 29, 2025

Madison Square Garden, New York, NY

TV: TNT/Max

Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Knicks are 5.5-point home favorites versus the Pistons. The total, meanwhile, sits at 214 points.

Pistons vs. Knicks Game 5 Public Betting: Bettors Laying Points

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 52% of public bettors are currently backing the Knicks when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

In Game 4, the Knicks secured a narrow 94-93 victory, with Jalen Brunson scoring 15 crucial fourth-quarter points despite an ankle injury. The game ended controversially, as Pistons’ Tim Hardaway Jr. missed a potential game-winning shot amid contact from Josh Hart, which was not called a foul.

Key Players

New York Knicks

Jalen Brunson: Averaging 28.5 points and 7.2 assists per game in the series, Brunson has been instrumental in the Knicks’ success.

Karl-Anthony Towns: Providing a strong inside presence, Towns contributes with scoring and rebounding.

Josh Hart: Known for his versatility, Hart has been key in defense and rebounding, including the crucial play in Game 4.​

Detroit Pistons

Cade Cunningham: Leading the Pistons with 25 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 assists in Game 4, Cunningham continues to showcase his all-around game.

Tim Hardaway Jr.: Averaging 17.3 points per game in the series, Hardaway Jr. remains a vital scoring option.

Pistons vs. Knicks Game 5 NBA Prediction:

The Pistons aim to extend the series by overcoming the Knicks’ defense and capitalizing on their offensive strengths. Cade Cunningham’s leadership and performance will be crucial in this elimination game. Despite Detroit’s struggles, I like the Pistons to cover.

Pistons vs. Knicks Game 5 Betting Prediction: DETROIT PISTONS +5.5