Pistons vs. Jazz Prediction: Is total set too low?

The Pistons (34-27) are currently sixth in the Eastern Conference, aiming to solidify their playoff position. In their recent game, they secured a decisive 117-97 victory over the Celtics. Malik Beasley led the team with 26 points, shooting 66.7% from the field, and grabbed 5 rebounds in 22 minutes. With Detroit laying 9.5 and the total sitting at 230.5, what’s the smart bet in tonight’s Pistons vs. Jazz matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Detroit Pistons (-9.5) at Utah Jazz (+9.5); o/u 230.5

9:00 p.m. ET, Monday, March 3, 2025

Delta Center, Salt Lake City, UT

TV: NBA TV

Pistons vs. Jazz Public Betting: Bettors Backing Detroit

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 61% of public bettors are currently backing the Pistons when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Utah Jazz Overview:

The Utah Jazz (15-44) have faced challenges this season, currently holding the last spot in the Western Conference. Their recent 126-125 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves was a highlight, with John Collins contributing 29 points and 12 rebounds. However, the team is dealing with significant injuries:

Lauri Markkanen (back)

John Collins (back)

Walker Kessler (rest)

Jordan Clarkson (foot)

Collin Sexton (ankle)

Taylor Hendricks (lower leg)

These absences have provided opportunities for younger players like Keyonte George and Bryce Sensabaugh to take on more prominent roles.

Head-to-Head Matchup:

Historically, the Jazz have dominated this matchup, leading the series with 72 wins to the Pistons’ 37. However, given the current form and injury concerns, the Pistons have a favorable chance to improve their record against the Jazz.

Pistons vs. Jazz NBA Prediction:

Considering the Jazz’s injury-depleted roster and the Pistons’ recent form, Detroit should win comfortably. The Pistons’ depth and offensive capabilities are expected to pose significant challenges for the undermanned Jazz.

That said, I like the over, which is 230.5 at Bovada. The over is 7-3 in the last 10 meetings between these two teams, cashing in back-to-back Detroit-Utah games. On the other side, the over is 8-2 in the Jazz’s last 10 games entering play tonight.

Pistons vs. Jazz Betting Prediction: OVER 230.5