Pacers vs. Lakers NBA Betting Odds & Prediction

The Los Angeles Lakers will host the Indiana Pacers from the Crypto.com Arena at 10:00p.m. ET on Sunday night. The Lakers are listed as 3.5-point home favorites and the total is sitting at 241 points, what is the smart bet from LA? Keep reading for our Pacers vs. Lakers prediction.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

511 Indiana Pacers (+3.0) at 512 Los Angeles Lakers (-3.0); o/u 241

10:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, March 24, 2024

Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, CA

Pacers vs. Lakers Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 68% of public bettors are currently backing the Lakers when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Indiana Pacers DFS SPIN

Indiana improved to 40-31 after beating Golden State 123-111 on Friday night. Pascal Siakam was excellent scoring 25 points and grabbing 16 boards in the victory. Indiana now makes the short trip to LA to face the Lakers.

Los Angeles Lakers DFS SPIN

The Lakers defeated Philadelphia 101-94 on March 22nd to move to 38-32 on the season. Anthony Davis scored 23 points and grabbed 19 rebounds in the victory. Lakers now host a very good Indiana team on Sunday.

Pacers vs. Lakers Betting Trends

The Pacers are 5-0 ATS in their last 5 road games.

The Lakers are 5-5 SU in their last 10 games versus Pacers.

The total has gone under in 3 of the last 5 games in this matchup.

Pacers vs. Lakers Prediction:

Both teams look to win their third consecutive game on Sunday night

Take the over. This is a high total, but I don’t think it is high enough. The Pacers and Lakers both love to run, ranking top 5 in the league in terms of pace. Indiana averages 122.8 ppg while the Lakers average 117 ppg. Each team has their share of superstars and I fully expect them to show out on Sunday night from LA. Over is the play.

NBA BETTING PREDICTION: Over 241