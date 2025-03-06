Pacers vs. Hawks Prediction: Will Indiana cash as road favorite?

The Pacers travel to State Farm Arena on Thursday night to take on the Hawks in a key Eastern Conference matchup. Both teams are fighting for playoff positioning, making this an important contest as the regular season winds down.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Indiana Pacers (-2.5) at Atlanta Hawks (+2.5); o/u 246.5

7:00 p.m. ET, Thursday, March 6, 2025

State Farm Arena, Atlanta, GA

TV: N/A

Pacers vs. Hawks Public Betting: Bettors Love Indiana

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 72% of public bettors are currently backing the Pacers when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Indiana Pacers Outlook

The Pacers have been one of the most exciting offensive teams in the NBA, led by Tyrese Haliburton, who continues to be one of the best playmakers in the league. Indiana plays at a fast pace and ranks among the league leaders in points per game. The addition of Pascal Siakam has given them another offensive weapon, and Myles Turner provides strong rim protection.

However, Indiana’s defensive struggles have been a concern. While they can score with anyone, their ability to get stops late in games has been inconsistent, and that could be a factor against a Hawks team that also thrives in high-scoring matchups.

Atlanta Hawks Outlook

The Hawks have been up and down this season, but with Trae Young leading the charge, they remain a dangerous team offensively. Young’s scoring and playmaking ability make him a threat every night, while Dejounte Murray provides a strong secondary scoring option.

Atlanta’s defense has been an issue, similar to Indiana’s, as they rank near the bottom of the league in defensive efficiency. Their rebounding and interior presence will be tested against Turner and Siakam. If Clint Capela can control the boards, the Hawks could have an edge inside.

Key Matchups

Tyrese Haliburton vs. Trae Young – A battle of elite point guards, with both capable of putting up big numbers and controlling the tempo.

Pascal Siakam vs. Atlanta’s Frontcourt – Siakam’s ability to attack the basket could be a challenge for Atlanta’s defense.

Three-Point Shooting – Both teams rely heavily on the perimeter game, and whoever gets hot from deep could take control.

Pacers vs. Hawks NBA Prediction:

This game is likely to be a high-scoring affair with both teams playing at a fast pace. The Pacers’ offensive firepower gives them a slight edge, but Atlanta’s home-court advantage and Young’s ability to take over games make this a close contest. Expect a back-and-forth battle, but Indiana’s depth and ability to push the tempo could be the difference.

Give me the Pacers -2.5 at Bovada.lv.

Pacers vs. Hawks Betting Prediction: INDIANA PACERS -2.5