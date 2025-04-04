Nuggets vs. Warriors Prediction: Can Denver Cover on the Road?

The Denver Nuggets head to California to take on the Golden State Warriors on Friday night. Denver has lost their last two games and currently sit with a 47-30 record. Golden State has won their last 4 games and enter Friday with a 45-31 record. They are currently 1 point home dogs with this Nuggets vs. Warriors matchup set to tip off at 10:00 p.m. ET.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Denver Nuggets (-1) at Golden State Warriors (+1) o/u 233

10:00 p.m. ET, Friday, April 4, 2025

Chase Center, San Francisco, CA

TV: NBA TV

Public Betting: Public Bettors Backing Warriors

As of this writing, our NBA Public Betting page shows that 64% of bets are on Golden State. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Denver Nuggets

The Nuggets followed up their 140-139 double overtime loss to the Timberwolves with a 113-106 loss to the Spurs. This may sound like a very bad loss however all 5 starters for the Nuggets did not participate in this matchup. Russell Westbrook led the team with 30 points and 11 rebounds. Hunter Tyson followed him up with 18 points and Jalen Pickett added 17 points. Jamal Murray has missed 4 straight games and is questionable for Friday night. Michael Porter has been cleared to play. Christian Braun, Aaron Gordon, and Nikola Jokic are all listed as probable for Friday night against the Warriors.

Golden State Warriors

The Warriors ended their road trip with 4 straight wins. The latest came on Thursday night, where they took down the LA Lakers 123-116. Stephen Curry started off slow but ended up finishing with 37 points. Brandin Podziemski went off for 28 points while making 8 of his 10 three point attempts. Jonathan Kuminga added 18 points off of the bench.

Nuggets vs. Warriors Betting Trends

Denver is 1-4 ATS in their last 5 games

The OVER is 6-2 in Denver’s last 8 games

Golden State is 1-3 ATS in their last 4 home games

The OVER is 5-2 in Golden State’s last 7 games

Nuggets vs. Warriors Prediction:

I’m going to take the Nuggets in this matchup on Friday night. Golden State has only lost 1 of their last 10 home games, and that came against the Denver Nuggets. The Warriors were riding a 7 game win streak before Denver came to town and put a stop to it. It sounds like the Nuggets will have most if not the whole squad available for this matchup after the entire starting 5 missed the previous game. They should be ready and determined to pick up a big win to get some positive momentum going as the regular season winds down. The Warriors are 6-6 ATS on the 2nd leg of a back-to-back and are coming off of a hard fought victory over the Lakers that battled until the very end. I like the Nuggets to win and cover the spread here.

Nuggets vs. Warriors Prediction: Nuggets -1