Nuggets vs. Clippers Game 6 Prediction: Will game turn into a defensive struggle?

The Nuggets vs. Clippers Game 6 matchup will tip off at 7:30 p.m. ET. Will Denver close out Los Angeles tonight or will the Clippers force a Game 7?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Denver Nuggets at Los Angeles Clippers

10:00 p.m. ET, Thursday, May 1, 2025

Intuit Dome, Inglewood, CA

TV: TNT/truTV/Max

Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Clippers are 7-point home favorites versus the Nuggets. The total, meanwhile, sits at 212 points.

Nuggets vs. Clippers Game 6 Public Betting: Bettors Love Denver

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 66% of public bettors are currently backing the Nuggets when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

The Denver Nuggets hold a 3–2 series lead over the Los Angeles Clippers in this first-round matchup. After a dominant 131–115 victory in Game 5, the Nuggets aim to close out the series on the road. Despite Nikola Jokić scoring just 13 points, Denver’s supporting cast stepped up, showcasing their depth and resilience.

Key Storylines

Clippers’ Home-Court Advantage

The Clippers return to the Intuit Dome, where they previously secured a 34-point victory in Game 3. With the series on the line, Los Angeles will rely on their home crowd and the leadership of Kawhi Leonard and James Harden to force a Game 7.

Nuggets’ Depth and Momentum

Denver’s bench has been a significant factor, outscoring the Clippers’ reserves in multiple games. The emergence of players like Michael Porter Jr. and Aaron Gordon has alleviated pressure on Jokić, allowing the Nuggets to maintain offensive efficiency even when their star center is contained.

Nuggets vs. Clippers Game 6 NBA Prediction:

Take the under. In the last 10 meetings between these two teams, the under is 7-3. The over did cash in Game 5, but I believe the under is the best bet in tonight’s matchup.

Nuggets vs. Clippers Game 6 Betting Prediction: UNDER 212