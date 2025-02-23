Mavericks vs. Warriors Prediction: Can Warriors cover at home?

The Dallas Mavericks head to San Francisco to face the Golden State Warriors on Sunday afternoon at 3:30 PM ET. The game is on ABC and ESPN+. Can the Warriors cover the 8-point spread as home favorites? Keep reading for our Mavericks vs. Warriors betting prediction.

The Dallas Mavericks are 31-26 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 30-25-2 ATS this season.

The Golden State Warriors are 29-27 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 28-27-1 ATS this season.

Mavericks vs. Warriors Matchup & Betting Odds

531 Dallas Mavericks (+8) at 532 Golden State Warriors (-8); o/u 230.5

3:30 p.m. ET, Sunday, February 23, 2025

Chase Center, San Francisco, CA

TV: ABC/ESPN+

Mavericks vs. Warriors Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 63% of public bettors are currently backing the Mavericks when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Dallas Mavericks Daily Fantasy Spin

Mavericks power forward Anthony Davis (abdomen), center Daniel Gafford (knee), and center Dereck Lively II (ankle) will all miss Sunday’s road date with the Warriors. Davis is the biggest loss of that trio as he’s averaging 25.7 points and 12.0 rebounds per game while shooting 52.8% from the field this year.

Dallas center Dwight Powell and small forward Caleb Martin both missed Friday’s game with hip injuries. Their status for Sunday’s game is currently up in the air. Martin would be the bigger potential loss of the two as he’s putting up 9.1 points per game this season.

Golden State Warriors Daily Fantasy Spin

Warriors power forward Jonathan Kuminga won’t take the floor against the Mavericks on Sunday afternoon. He’s dealing with an ankle injury. Kuminga is averaging 16.8 points per game in 26.0 minutes per contest this season.

Golden State shooting guard Buddy Hield was electric off the bench in his team’s 132-108 win over Sacramento on Friday night. In that game, the Oklahoma alum recorded 22 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists, and a steal in 26 minutes. Hield shot 8 of 11 from the floor and 5 of 8 from three-point range in the victory.

Mavericks vs. Warriors NBA Betting Trends

Dallas is 7-2 ATS in their last 9 games against Golden State.

Dallas is 6-0-1 ATS in their last 7 games overall.

Golden State is 11-17 ATS after a win this season.

Golden State is 13-15 ATS as the home team this season.

Mavericks vs. Warriors NBA Prediction:

Dallas has played surprisingly well since they traded away their franchise player, Luka Doncic. The Mavericks are 5-3 straight up and 6-1-1 ATS since February 2nd, the day after the trade. The key has been the re-emergence of star point guard Kyrie Irving. In 6 games this month, Irving is averaging 28.8 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 4.2 assists per game. He’s shooting extremely well in February. Kyrie Irving is shooting 47.2% from the field, 40.4% from three-point range, and 92.3% from the foul line this month.

Irving went for 42 points and 7 rebounds in a 111-107 win over these very same Warriors on February 12th. I could see Kyrie Irving having another spectacular game as he potentially leads Dallas to either an outright victory or a close loss. I’m taking the Mavs and the points on the road in San Francisco on Sunday afternoon.

Mavericks vs. Warriors Prediction: DALLAS MAVERICKS +8