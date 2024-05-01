Mavericks vs. Clippers NBA Playoffs Betting Odds & Prediction

The Los Angeles Clippers will host the Dallas Mavericks at 10:00p.m. ET on Sunday night. The Mavericks are listed as 3.0-point favorites and the total is sitting at 208.5 points, what is the best bet for Game 5 from LA? Keep reading for our Mavericks vs. Clippers prediction.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

505 Dallas Mavericks (-3.0) at 506 Los Angeles Clippers (+3.0); o/u 208.5

10:00 p.m. ET, Wednesday May 1, 2024

Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, LA

Mavericks vs. Clippers Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 60% of public bettors are currently backing the Clippers when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Dallas Mavericks DFS SPIN

Dallas dropped to the Clippers 116-111 on Sunday afternoon. Kyrie Irving scored 40 points on 14/25 from the floor. The Mavericks now hit the road for a pivotal game 5 in LA.

Los Angeles Clippers DFS SPIN

The Clippers leveled the series 2-2 in Dallas on Sunday. Paul George and James Harden led the way, each scoring 33 points. Kawhi Leonard remains out for Wednesday’s contest with a knee issue.

Mavericks vs. Clippers Betting Trends

Dallas is 3-2 ATS in their last 5 road games.

The Clippers are 6-4 SU in their last 10 games versus the Mavericks.

The total has gone under in 5 of the last 10 home games for Phoenix.

Mavericks vs. Clippers Prediction:

Take the Clippers. I’ll take my chances with the home team here getting points. Paul George and James Harden were excellent in game four and I think they continue to find success in this one. This game should be close throughout, take the points.

NBA BETTING PREDICTION: Clippers +3

