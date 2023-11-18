Mavericks vs. Bucks NBA Betting Odds & Prediction

The Milwaukee Bucks will host the Dallas Mavericks from Fiserv Forum. The Bucks are listed as 2.0-point home favorites and the total at 245.0 points what is the best bet from Milwaukee? Keep reading for our Mavericks vs. Bucks prediction.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

547 Dallas Mavericks (+2.0) at 548 Milwaukee Bucks (-2.0); o/u 245

8:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, November 18, 2023

Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, WI

Mavericks vs. Bucks Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 71% of public bettors are currently backing the Mavericks when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Dallas Mavericks DFS SPIN

Tim Hardaway Jr. led all scorers in the Mavericks 130-117 win versus the Wizards on Wednesday night. Hardaway scored 31 points on 11/20 from the field and knocked 7 threes. According to head coach Jason Kidd, Kyrie Irving is expected to play in Saturday’s contest after missing Wednesday’s game in Washington.

Milwaukee Bucks DFS SPIN

Damian Lillard recorded 27 points in the Bucks 130-99 win against the Charlotte Hornets on Friday night. Lillard had a strong game from deep going 5/10 from deep. Milwaukee will to extend their winning streak to four games as they face Dallas on Saturday night.

Mavericks vs. Bucks Betting Trends

The Bucks are 6-4 SU in their last 10 games against Dallas.

Dallas is 3-2 ATS in their last 5 away games.

The total has gone under in 3 of the last 5 games in this matchup.

Mavericks vs. Bucks Prediction:

Dallas enters Saturdays contest at 9-3, while Milwaukee has started to find their groove winning three in a row.

Milwaukee is the play here, the Bucks looked great last night. As a team Milwaukee knocked down 22 3’s. It was a total team effort for Milwaukee as seven different players recorded double figures in scoring. Bucks make a statement against Dallas at home on Saturday night.

NBA BETTING PREDICTION: Bucks -2.0