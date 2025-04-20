Magic vs. Celtics Prediction: Can Orlando cover the big number?

The 7-seed Orlando Magic head to Boston to face the 2-seed Celtics on Sunday afternoon. The game is at 3:30 PM ET on ABC. It’s Game 1 of the first round of the 2025 NBA Playoffs. Can the Celtics cover the 13.5-point spread as home favorites? Keep reading for our Magic vs. Celtics betting prediction.

The series is tied 0-0.

The Orlando Magic went 41-41 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 1-0 straight up and 1-0 ATS in the postseason this year. The Magic are 41-41-1 ATS this season.

The Boston Celtics went 61-21 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 0-0 straight up and 0-0 ATS in the postseason this year. The Celtics are 38-43-1 ATS this season.

Magic vs. Celtics Matchup & Betting Odds

511 Orlando Magic (+13.5) at 512 Boston Celtics (-13.5); o/u 206.5

3:30 p.m. ET, Sunday, April 20, 2025

TD Garden, Boston, MA

TV: ABC

Magic vs. Celtics Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 53% of public bettors are currently backing the Magic when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Orlando Magic Daily Fantasy Spin

Magic shooting guard Jalen Suggs and center Moritz Wagner will both miss the rest of the 2025 campaign with knee injuries. Suggs will finish the year with per-game averages of 16.2 points, 4.0 rebounds, 3.7 assists, and 1.5 steals. Wagner averaged 12.9 points and 4.9 rebounds per game this year.

With Jalen Suggs and Mo Wagner out of the lineup, Orlando has allotted more minutes to guards Anthony Black and Cole Anthony and big men Goga Bitadze and Jonathan Isaac. Those four should continue to get minutes based on matchups moving forward.

Boston Celtics Daily Fantasy Spin

Celtics point guard Payton Pritchard was sensational in his team’s 93-86 win over the Hornets last Sunday. With most of Boston’s regular starters resting, Pritchard put up 34 points, 7 rebounds, 7 assists, and a steal in 39 minutes of playing time. The Oregon alum shot 14 of 25 from the field and 4 of 12 from long range in the victory. Pritchard is fifth on the team in scoring with 14.3 points per game on the campaign.

Magic vs. Celtics NBA Betting Trends

Orlando is 7-3 ATS in their last 10 games against Boston.

Orlando is 6-3 ATS in their last 9 games overall.

Boston is 3-4 ATS in their last 7 games overall.

Boston is 18-23 ATS as a home favorite this season.

Magic vs. Celtics NBA Prediction:

I think Orlando can cover this game. The Magic are 2-1 straight up and 2-1 against the spread in their 3 games against the Celtics this season. A few other numbers help bolster the case for Orlando in this contest. The Magic are 21-20 ATS after a win and 30-23 ATS in conference games this season. What’s more, Orlando is 9-6 ATS when playing with the rest disadvantage and 3-1 ATS when playing on 4+ days of rest this season. The total for this game is low at 206.5 points. A low-scoring affair often favors the underdog, especially when the line is over 10 points. I like the Magic’s chances of covering in Boston on Sunday. The pick is Orlando +13.5 points over Boston at Bovada.lv.

Magic vs. Celtics Prediction: ORLANDO MAGIC +13.5