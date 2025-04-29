Magic vs. Celtics Game 5 Prediction: Will under cash in Boston?

​The Boston Celtics host the Orlando Magic in Game 5 of their first-round playoff series on Tuesday, April 29, 2025, at TD Garden. The Celtics lead the series 3-1 and aim to close it out at home. What’s the smart bet in tonight’s Magic vs. Celtics Game 5 matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Orlando Magic at Boston Celtics

7:30 p.m. ET, Tuesday, April 29, 2025

Madison Square Garden, New York, NY

TV: NBA TV

Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Celtics are 11.5-point home favorites versus the Magic. The total, meanwhile, sits at 199.5 points.

Magic vs. Celtics Game 5 Public Betting: Bettors Laying Points

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 59% of public bettors are currently backing the Celtics when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Key Storylines

Jayson Tatum’s Performance: Despite a wrist bruise that sidelined him in Game 2, Tatum has been instrumental in the Celtics’ success, showcasing leadership and clutch play.

Kristaps Porzingis’ Defense: Porzingis has faced challenges defensively, with the Magic exploiting his mobility limitations. The Celtics are exploring adjustments to bolster their defense.

Jaylen Brown’s Consistency: While Brown has had strong offensive games, concerns remain about his decision-making and defensive intensity.

Magic vs. Celtics Game 5 NBA Prediction:

Give me the under, which is 6-4 in the last 10 meetings between these two teams.

Magic vs. Celtics Game 5 Betting Prediction: UNDER 199.5