Lakers vs. Mavericks Prediction: Can Dallas Cover as Home Dog?

The Los Angeles Lakers head to Dallas to take on the Mavericks on Wednesday night. Los Angeles is coming off of a loss and currently sit with a 48-31 record on the season. Dallas has lost their last two games and enter Wednesday with a 38-41 record. They are currently 4.5 point home dogs with this Lakers vs. Mavericks matchup set to tip off at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Los Angeles Lakers (-4.5) at Dallas Mavericks (+4.5) o/u 228.5

7:30 p.m. ET, Wednesday, April 10, 2025

American Airlines Center, Dallas, TX

TV: ESPN

Public Betting: Public Bettors Backing Lakers

As of this writing, our NBA Public Betting page shows that 84% of bets are on Los Angeles. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Los Angeles Lakers

The Lakers took on the OKC Thunder in each of their last two games. The first was a dominating 126-99 victory. LA finished shooting 54.8% from the field and 55% from behind the arc. At the end of the first half the Lakers were 75% from three. In the Tuesday night matchup it was the Thunder that came out on top with a 136-120 victory. The Lakers still shot the ball well, finishing 46% from the field and 45% from three. LeBron James led the team with 28 points. Austin Reaves followed him up with 24 points and Luka Doncic added 23 points. All 3 of them (as well as others) were questionable coming into that matchup but ended up playing.

Dallas Mavericks

The Mavericks took on the LA Clippers in each of their last two games, getting blown out by double digits in each. The latest was a 135-104 loss on Saturday night. Anthony Davis led the team with 27 points and 9 rebounds. Kai Jones came off of the bench to add 18 points. Davis is questionable but likely to play on Wednesday night.

Lakers vs. Mavericks Betting Trends

Los Angeles is 2-2-1 ATS in their last 5 games

The OVER is 7-3 in Los Angeles’ last 10 games

Dallas is 0-4 ATS in their last 4 games

The UNDER is 3-2-1 in Dallas’ last 6 games

Lakers vs. Mavericks Prediction:

I like the Mavs in this matchup on Wednesday night. Dallas is sitting in 10th place in the Western conference and need to get some wins to ensure they make the play-in tournament. They have dominated the head-to-head covering in 8 of the last 10 matchups including each of the last three. The Lakers are 5-10-2 ATS as road favorites this season and are 1-4 in their last 5. Rui Hachimura did not play on Tuesday night as he continues to battle a knee injury. It’s completely possible some of the key Lakers get the night off on the 2nd leg of a back-to-back. This would be the Lakers 5th game in the last 7 days. I’ll roll with the home dog in this one.

Lakers vs. Mavericks Prediction: Mavs +4.5