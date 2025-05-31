Knicks vs. Pacers Game 6 NBA Prediction: Will Indiana finish NY?

Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals between the New York Knicks and the Indiana Pacers is set for Saturday, May 31, 2025, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The Pacers lead the series 3–2 and will look to close it out on their home court.

Knicks vs. Pacers Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Pacers are 4-point home favorites versus the Knicks. The total, meanwhile, sits at 219 points.

Knicks vs. Pacers Game 6 Public Betting: Bettors Taking Points

Series Recap

The Knicks extended the series with a dominant 130–100 victory in Game 5 at Madison Square Garden. Jalen Brunson led the charge with 44 points, while Karl-Anthony Towns added 24 points and 13 rebounds. Isaiah Hartenstein contributed a playoff-record-tying 12 offensive rebounds, giving the Knicks multiple second-chance opportunities .

For the Pacers, Pascal Siakam delivered a 39-point performance in Game 4, but Tyrese Haliburton struggled with just 13 points on 5-of-20 shooting in Game 5 .

Knicks vs. Pacers Game 6 Matchup to Watch

Knicks: Jalen Brunson has been exceptional in clutch moments, earning the 2024–25 NBA Clutch Player of the Year award. His leadership will be crucial in a hostile environment .

Pacers: Tyrese Haliburton’s performance is pivotal. After a subpar Game 5, he needs to rebound and orchestrate the offense effectively. Myles Turner, who has been efficient in the series, must continue to contribute, especially in the paint.

Home Court Advantage

The Pacers have been dominant at home, winning 10 straight games at Gainbridge Fieldhouse dating back to the regular season . The home crowd will play a significant role in providing energy and support.

Knicks vs. Pacers Game 6 Prediction

While the Knicks have shown resilience, the Pacers’ depth and home-court advantage are significant. If Haliburton bounces back and the Pacers control the paint, they should secure a spot in the NBA Finals.

KNICKS VS. PACERS GAME 6 PREDICTION: INDIANA PACERS -3.5