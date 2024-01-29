Knicks vs. Hornets NBA Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

With New York listed as 8-point road favorites and the total sitting at 223.5, what’s the smart play in Monday night’s Knicks vs. Hornets matchup at 7:00 p.m. ET?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

533 New York Knicks (-8) at 534 Charlotte Hornets (+8); o/u 223.5

7:00 p.m. ET, Monday, January 29, 2023

Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, Cleveland, OH

Knicks vs. Hornets: Public Bettors Favoring Road Favorite

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 61% of public bettors are currently backing the Knicks when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Knicks Rule Out Randle vs. Hornets

Julius Randle (right shoulder dislocation) has been ruled out for Monday’s game against the Hornets. The Knicks have yet to announce anything regarding the severity of Randle’s shoulder injury, but he will not be available on Monday. When Randle missed time during the postseason with an ankle injury, Josh Hart filled the void capably. Look for him to return to the starting lineup and remain there until Randle’s cleared to return. If Hart is on the waiver wire, pick him up.

Hornets’ Ball Questionable for Monday

LaMelo Ball (right ankle soreness) and Frank Ntilikina (left hip discomfort) are questionable for Monday’s game against the Knicks. Ball did not play in Saturday’s loss to the Jazz, which was Charlotte’s second game in as many nights. Ish Smith replaced him in the starting lineup and would do the same on Monday if Ball remains sidelined. As for Ntilikina, he was a late scratch due to a hip injury, and a leg injury suffered during the preseason has limited him to three appearances this season.

Knicks vs. Hornets NBA Betting Trends: Trends Conflict

Over is 5-2 in Hornets last 7 overall

Over is 5-0 in Hornets last 5 games following a straight up loss

Under is 16-5 in Knicks last 21 overall

Under is 4-1 in Knicks last 5 road games

Knicks vs. Hornets NBA Prediction:

Take New York. The Hornet are just 1-5 against the spread in their last six home games, are 2-10 against the number in their last 12 games overall and are 2-9 at the betting window in their last 11 games when listed as an underdog. On the other side, the Knicks have covered in four out of their last five road games, are a perfect 4-0 against the number in their last four games overall and are 7-0 at the betting window in their last seven road games when facing an opponent with a home winning percentage of less than .400.

Knicks vs. Hornets Betting Prediction: NEW YORK KNICKS -8