Knicks vs. Celtics Game 5 Playoff Prediction: Will Tatum’s injury sink Boston?

The New York Knicks are on the verge of a historic playoff run. They are heading into Game 5 of their Eastern Conference Semifinal series against the Boston Celtics on Wednesday, May 14, 2025, at TD Garden in Boston. With a 3–1 series lead, the Knicks are one win away from their first Conference Finals appearance in 25 years. What’s the best bet on the board for tonight’s Knicks vs. Celtics Game 5 matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

New York Knicks at Boston Celtics

7:00 p.m. ET, Wednesday, May 14, 2025

TD Garden, Boston, MA

TV: TNT/truTV/Max

Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Celtics are 4.5-point home favorites versus the Knicks. The total, meanwhile, sits at 208 points.

Knicks vs. Celtics Game 5 Public Betting: Bettors Leaning Boston

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 51% of public bettors are currently backing the Celtics when it comes to the spread. However, this information is subject to change throughout the day. Be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Series Overview

The Knicks have shown remarkable resilience, particularly in Game 4. They overcame a 14-point deficit to secure a 121–113 victory. Jalen Brunson led the charge with 39 points and 12 assists. He became only the second Knick in postseason history to achieve at least 35 points, 10 assists, and five rebounds in a game. In addition, Mikal Bridges, OG Anunoby, and Karl-Anthony Towns also contributed significantly to the win.

The Celtics, the defending champions, are facing adversity. Star forward Jayson Tatum sustained a non-contact leg injury late in Game 4. He required a wheelchair exit and an MRI evaluation. His status for Game 5 remains uncertain, casting doubt on Boston’s ability to extend the series.

Factors to Watch

Jalen Brunson’s Leadership: Brunson has been exceptional, earning the 2024–25 NBA Clutch Player of the Year award. He has delivered critical performances in tight games. His ability to lead the Knicks in high-pressure situations will be crucial.

Celtics’ Depth Without Tatum: If Tatum is unavailable, players like Jaylen Brown, Jrue Holiday, and Derrick White will need to step up. Therefore, Boston’s depth and experience will be tested as they aim to stave off elimination.

Knicks’ Defensive Strategy: New York’s defense has been a cornerstone of their success. Maintaining pressure on Boston’s shooters and controlling the paint will be essential to securing the series win.

Knicks vs. Celtics Game 5 NBA Prediction:

Given the uncertainty surrounding Tatum’s injury, and with the Knicks’ momentum, New York is poised to close out the series in Game 5. A strong defensive effort and continued leadership from Brunson will propel the Knicks to a hard-fought victory. This will advance them to the Eastern Conference Finals.

Knicks vs. Celtics Game 5 Betting Prediction: NEW YORK KNICKS +4.5