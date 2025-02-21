Knicks vs. Cavaliers Prediction: Will Cavs win 6th straight game?

The New York Knicks head to Cleveland to face the Cavaliers on ESPN on Friday night at 7:00 PM ET. Can the Cavaliers cover the 8.5-point spread as home favorites? Keep reading for our Knicks vs. Cavaliers betting prediction.

The New York Knicks are 37-18 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 27-27-1 ATS this season.

The Cleveland Cavaliers are 45-10 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 36-19 ATS this season.

Knicks vs. Cavaliers Matchup & Betting Odds

505 New York Knicks (+8.5) at 506 Cleveland Cavaliers (-8.5); o/u 240.5

7:00 p.m. ET, Friday, February 21, 2025

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland, OH

TV: ESPN

Knicks vs. Cavaliers Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 61% of public bettors are currently backing the Cavaliers when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

New York Knicks Daily Fantasy Spin

Knicks small forward OG Anunoby missed Thursday night’s game against the Bulls with a foot injury. His status for Friday’s contest is unclear at the time of this writing. Anunoby is averaging 16.4 points per game in 49 starts for New York this year.

New York shooting guard Josh Hart also missed Thursday’s contest. He’s dealing with patellofemoral syndrome in his right knee. It’s unknown if Hart will be ready to play against Cleveland on Friday. The Villanova alum is putting up 14.7 points per game in 37.8 minutes per contest this season.

If Anunoby and/or Hart are unable to suit up on Friday, the Knicks may allot more minutes to reserve players like Landry Shamet, Miles McBride, or Precious Achiuwa.

Cleveland Cavaliers Daily Fantasy Spin

Cavaliers power forward Dean Wade sat out Thursday’s game against Brooklyn with a bone bruise in his right knee. Wade hasn’t suited up since January 24th, but he seems to have a real chance to play on Friday. Wade is averaging 6.0 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 1.5 made three-pointers per game in 22.8 minutes per contest this season. He’s logged 26 starts and has appeared in 35 games for the Cavaliers this season.

Knicks vs. Cavaliers NBA Betting Trends

New York is 2-5 ATS in their last 7 games overall.

New York is 16-19-1 ATS after a win this season.

Cleveland is 33-18 ATS as a favorite this season.

Cleveland is 7-3 ATS in their last 10 games overall.

Knicks vs. Cavaliers NBA Prediction:

The Cavaliers have been terrific against the number all season in several different scenarios. Cleveland is 19-10 ATS as a home favorite and 30-14 ATS after a win this season. What’s more, the Cavs are 22-15 ATS in conference games and 19-13 ATS when playing an opponent on equal rest this year.

On the flip side, New York is 2-4 ATS as an underdog and 2-6 ATS when playing on no rest this season. The Knicks were forced to play without Josh Hart and OG Anunoby against the Bulls on Thursday night, and it’s possible they could be without one or both of those players on Wednesday. I can’t back New York against the top team in the Eastern Conference, especially when the Knicks are playing on the second night of a back-to-back. I’m laying the points with the Cavs at home in this one.

Knicks vs. Cavaliers Prediction: CLEVELAND CAVALIERS -8.5