Knicks vs. Cavaliers Prediction: Can Cleveland Defend Home Court?

The New York Knicks head to Cleveland to take on the Cavaliers on Wednesday night. New York is on a 3 game win streak and are currently 48-27 on the season. Cleveland is coming off of a win and currently sit with a 60-15 record. They are currently 10.5 point home favorites with this Knicks vs. Cavaliers matchup set to tip off at 7:00 p.m. ET.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

New York Knicks (+10.5) at Cleveland Cavaliers (-10.5) o/u 230

7:00 p.m. ET, Wednesday, April 2, 2025

Rocket Arena, Cleveland, OH

TV: ESPN

Public Betting: Public Bettors Leaning Knicks

As of this writing, our NBA Public Betting page shows that 54% of bets are on New York. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

New York Knicks

The Knicks have won their last 3 games and 5 of their last 6. On Tuesday night they took on the Philadelphia 76ers and won 105-91. OG Anunoby led the team with 27 points. Landry Shamet contributed 20 points off the bench. Mitchell Robinson finished with 14 points and 14 rebounds. Karl-Anthony Towns was ruled out for this matchup and is questionable for Wednesday night.

Cleveland Cavaliers

The Cavs suffered a tough loss to the Detroit Pistons last Friday night but they bounced back strong on Sunday with a 127-122 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers. Jarrett Allen led the team with 25 points on 11 of 12 shooting from the field. Donovan Mitchell followed right behind him with 24 points, 12 rebounds, and 7 assists. Evan Mobley knocked down half of his shots for 22 points. Ty Jerome has been ruled out for Wednesday night as he continues to deal with a knee injury.

Knicks vs. Cavaliers Betting Trends

New York is 5-1 ATS in their last 6 games

The OVER is 3-2 New York’s last 5 games

Cleveland is 3-7 ATS in their last 10 games

The OVER is 8-2 in Cleveland’s last 10 games

Knicks vs. Cavaliers Prediction:

I like the Cavs to cover the spread in this matchup on Wednesday night. Cleveland has struggled to cover lately going just 3-7 in their last 10 games while the Knicks are 5-1 in their last 6 games ATS. That being said, New York is on the 2nd leg of a back-to-back. The Knicks are the very worst team in the NBA in this spot, boasting a 2-10 ATS record with no rest. On top of that, they are dealing with injuries as Brunson, McBride, and Payne all sat out on Tuesday along with Towns who is listed as day-to-day. They may have been able to pull out a win against the tanking 76ers, but on the road against the 2nd best team in the NBA will be a different story.

Knicks vs. Cavaliers Prediction: Cleveland -10.5