Kings vs. Warriors Prediction: Will Sacramento cover as 7-point dog?

The second game of TNT’s NBA double-header will tip-off at 10:00 p.m. ET in San Francisco. With Golden State laying seven points and the total sitting at 234, what’s the best bet in tonight’s Kings vs. Warriors matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Sacramento Kings (+7) at Golden State Warriors (-7); o/u 234

7:30 p.m. ET, Wednesday, March 12, 2025

Chase Center, San Francisco, CA

TV: TNT/truTV/Max

Kings vs. Warriors Public Betting: Bettors Laying Points

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 58% of public bettors are currently backing the Warriors when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Team Overview

Sacramento Kings: The Kings have continued their resurgence as a Western Conference contender, fueled by their high-powered offense led by De’Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis. Fox remains one of the NBA’s quickest guards, excelling in transition and late-game situations. Sabonis serves as the team’s playmaking hub in the paint, dominating the glass while setting up teammates.

Sacramento’s perimeter shooting has been a strength, with Keegan Murray and Malik Monk stretching defenses. Defensively, however, the Kings remain inconsistent. They’ve improved under head coach Mike Brown but can still struggle against elite offensive teams—something that will be tested against Golden State.

Golden State Warriors: The Warriors are still a dangerous team behind Stephen Curry, who continues to defy expectations with his elite shooting and playmaking. Klay Thompson and Andrew Wiggins provide additional scoring options, while Draymond Green remains the team’s defensive leader and emotional catalyst.

Golden State’s success this season has hinged on their ability to defend at a high level while maintaining their trademark ball movement. Their younger players, such as Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody, have played key roles, but consistency has been an issue. The Warriors need strong bench production to keep up with Sacramento’s depth.

Key Matchups

De’Aaron Fox vs. Stephen Curry – Fox’s speed vs. Curry’s elite shooting. If Fox can push the tempo and attack the paint, Sacramento will have an edge.

Domantas Sabonis vs. Draymond Green – A battle of IQ and physicality in the post. Sabonis has the size advantage, but Green’s defensive versatility could make things difficult.

Three-Point Battle – Both teams rely heavily on perimeter shooting. Sacramento needs to contest Curry and Thompson, while Golden State must close out on Murray and Monk.

Kings vs. Warriors NBA Prediction:

This matchup features two of the league’s most exciting offenses, setting up a fast-paced, high-scoring battle. The Kings have been more consistent this season, but Golden State is tough to beat at home, especially if Curry gets hot. Curry leads the way with a clutch fourth-quarter performance, helping Golden State secure a hard-fought win. That said, Sacramento covers the 7-point spread at Bovada.lv.

Kings vs. Warriors Betting Prediction: SACRAMENTO KINGS +7