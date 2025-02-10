Kings vs. Mavericks Prediction: Will Dallas win third straight?

Will Dallas win its third straight game when it hosts Sacramento in Monday night’s Kings vs. Mavericks matchup? Tip-off is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. ET at American Airlines Center in Dallas, TX.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Sacramento Kings (+1) at Dallas Mavericks (-1); o/u 237.5

8:30 p.m. ET, Monday, February 10, 2025

American Airlines Center, Dallas, TX

TV: N/A

Kings vs. Mavericks Public Betting: Bettors love Dallas

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 73% of public bettors are currently backing the Mavericks when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Sabonis helps Kings end two-game slide

Domantas Sabonis led the Kings with 27 points (10-of-18 FGs, 6-of-10 FTs), 16 rebounds, two assists and one 3-pointer in a 123-118 win over the Pelicans on Saturday. A few of Sabonis’ recent performances haven’t been to his standards, but he dominated this game and helped the Kings end a two-game slide. He was held to just 10 points on 2-of-6 shooting in their loss on Thursday, so this type of performance was encouraging. Sacramento is still trying to figure out this lineup will work with Zach LaVine replacing De’Aaron Fox, and Sabonis has seen his assists take a hit over the last few games. However, he’ll continue to be one of the best rebounders in the league regardless of who is on the floor.

Davis to miss multiple weeks with injury

ESPN’s Shams Charania reports that Anthony Davis will miss multiple weeks with a left adductor strain. Shams notes that the absence could extend up to a month, putting Davis out well beyond the All-Star break. With Dereck Lively II still sidelined, Daniel Gafford and PJ Washington will be leaned on heavily in the frontcourt. Lively II doesn’t have a timeline for return, but he could be sidelined until the end of the regular season. Davis’ injury is devastating for the Mavericks who just flipped Luka Doncic for him, and Dallas will be severely shorthanded for the foreseeable future. Injuries are nothing new for Dallas’ big man acquisition. AD appeared in 76 games last season, but he averaged just 50 games per season in the five before that.

Kings vs. Mavericks NBA Prediction:

The Mavericks are facing significant challenges following the recent trade of their star player, Luka Doncic. The team had high hopes for Davis to bolster their defense alongside Kyrie Irving and Klay Thompson. However, Davis suffered an adductor injury in his first home game, sidelining him for at least a month. Additionally, PJ Washington sustained an ankle injury, adding to the team’s woes.

Given the Mavericks’ injury concerns, particularly the absence of Davis, the Kings have a favorable opportunity to capitalize. Sabonis, leading the league with an average of 14.3 rebounds per game, is poised to have a significant impact, especially with the Mavericks lacking depth in their frontcourt. The Kings’ recent acquisition of Zach LaVine and their current momentum could tilt the game in their favor. Sacramento has also won three out of the last five meetings between these two teams.

Kings vs. Mavericks Betting Prediction: SACRAMENTO KINGS +1