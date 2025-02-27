Hornets vs. Mavericks Prediction: Is 10 points too much to lay with Dallas?

The Mavericks (31-28) are set to host the Hornets (14-43) on Thursday, February 27, 2025, at 8:30 PM ET at the American Airlines Center in Dallas. The Mavericks are favored by 9.5 points, with an over/under of 223.5 points. With Dallas laying 10 points and the total sitting at 223.5, what’s the smart bet in tonight’s Hornets vs. Mavericks game?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Charlotte Hornets (+10) at Dallas Mavericks (-10); o/u 223.5

8:30 p.m. ET, Thursday, February 27, 2025

American Airlines Center, Dallas, TX

TV: N/A

Hornets vs. Mavericks Public Betting: Bettors Love Golden State

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 62% of public bettors are currently backing the Mavericks when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day. Be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Team Performance:

Dallas Mavericks: The Mavericks are averaging 115.1 points per game (11th in the NBA) and allowing 113.4 points per game (16th). They have a .542 ATS win percentage (32-27-0 ATS Record).

Charlotte Hornets: The Hornets have lost 13 of their last 15 games. This includes a 128-92 defeat to the Golden State Warriors. They are averaging 105.4 points per game (28th in the NBA) and allowing 112.9 points per game (13th).

Injuries:

Mavericks: Caleb Martin is questionable; Daniel Gafford, Derek Lively, and Anthony Davis are out.

Hornets: LaMelo Ball and Mark Williams are questionable; Tre Mann, Josh Okogie, Brandon Miller, and Grant Williams are out.

Hornets vs. Mavericks NBA Prediction:

Considering the Mavericks’ superior performance and the Hornets’ recent struggles, especially on the road, I like Dallas to cover. The Mavericks are 7-2-1 against the spread in their last 10 games overall. On the other side, the Hornets have lost eight out of their last 10 games overall. They have also dropped three straight against the spread.

Hornets vs. Mavericks Betting Prediction: DALLAS MAVERICKS -10