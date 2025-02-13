Heat vs. Mavericks Prediction: Will Dallas pull off small upset?

The Miami Heat (25-26) are set to face the Dallas Mavericks (28-26) on Thursday, February 13, 2025, at the American Airlines Center in Dallas. The game will be broadcast on KFAA and FDSSUN. With the road team laying 2 points and the total sitting at 221.5, what’s the best bet in tonight’s Heat vs. Mavericks game?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Miami Heat (-2) at Dallas Mavericks (+2); o/u 221.5

8:30 p.m. ET, Thursday, February 13, 2025

American Airlines Center, Dallas, TX

TV: N/A

Heat vs. Mavericks Public Betting: Bettors Leaning with Dallas

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 55% of public bettors are currently backing the Mavericks when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day. Therefore, be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Recent Performance:

Miami Heat: The Heat are coming off a 103-85 loss to the Boston Celtics, where they struggled offensively, shooting just 33.7% from the field. Bam Adebayo led the team with 22 points and 12 rebounds. The team has faced challenges since trading Jimmy Butler to the Golden State Warriors. Additionally, their main scorer, Tyler Herro, is listed as questionable for the upcoming game.

Dallas Mavericks: The Mavericks recently suffered a narrow 129-128 loss to the Sacramento Kings. Kyrie Irving had an impressive performance with 30 points, 9 rebounds, and 7 assists. However, the team is dealing with injuries to their centers, including Daniel Gafford, who is out with a right knee sprain. O.M. Prosper is expected to start at center against the Heat.

Key Factors:

Injuries: Both teams are dealing with significant injuries. The Mavericks’ lack of depth at the center position may impact their rim protection. Meanwhile, the Heat’s offensive struggles could be exacerbated if Tyler Herro remains sidelined.

Offensive Efficiency: The Mavericks have been strong offensively, scoring over 115 points in each of their last five games. In contrast, the Heat have been held under 90 points in their last two games, highlighting their recent offensive challenges.

Heat vs. Mavericks NBA Prediction:

Considering the Mavericks’ offensive prowess and the Heat’s recent struggles, especially with key players potentially absent, the Mavericks are favored to win this matchup. Their home-court advantage and depth in scoring options provide them with a significant edge. The Mavs have also won four out of their last six games versus the Heat. Additionally, they are 6-4 against the spread in their last 10 games against Miami.

Heat vs. Mavericks Betting Prediction: DALLAS MAVERICKS +2