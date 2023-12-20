Hawks vs. Rockets NBA Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

The Hawks vs. Rockets matchup for Wednesday night features a line of 3.5 in favor of Houston and a total of a whopping 233.5. What’s the best bet to make ahead of tonight’s 8:00 p.m. ET tip-off?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

543 Atlanta Hawks (+3.5) at 544 Houston Rockets (-3.5); o/u 233.5

8:00 p.m. ET, Wednesday, December 20, 2023

Toyota Center, Houston, TX

Hawks vs. Rockets Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 75% of public bettors are currently backing the Rockets when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Atlanta Hawks DFS Spin

Trae Young recorded another big double-double with 31 points (8-of-17 FGs, 11-of-12 FTs), four rebounds, 15 assists, four 3-pointers and five turnovers in a 130-124 win over the Pistons.

Young extended his streak of games with at least 30 points and 10 assists to four with his performance on Monday. He has hit at least four 3-pointers in each of those games. This was also his third game with at least 15 assists this season. Young has been on an incredible run as of late. It has elevated him into the top-25 in 9-cat value over the course of the season. After starting the year with a bunch of sub-40% shooting performances, Young has shot at least 45% in each of his last eight games. He’ll look to keep it going in Houston on Wednesday.

Houston Rockets DFS Spin

Dillon Brooks shot 6-of-12 from the field and 1-of-2 from the foul line in Monday’s 135-130 loss to the Cavaliers, accumulating 16 points, three rebounds, two assists, and three 3-pointers in 38 minutes.

Brooks has shot the ball well since going 1-of-12 in Houston’s December 11 win over the Spurs. He’s shot 50% or better in the last four games, hitting double figures in each. At the same time, Brooks doesn’t produce much in the way of defensive stats, as he’s averaging 0.9 steals per game and has yet to block a shot, which has limited his fantasy value. The good news is that he’s been a more efficient shooter than in Memphis, where he may have been given too much freedom on that end of the floor.

Hawks vs. Rockets NBA Betting Trends

Houston are 11-0 SU in their last 11 games at home.

Houston are 10-0-1 ATS in their last 11 games at home.

Atlanta are 1-10 ATS in their last 11 games.

Hawks vs. Rockets NBA Prediction:

Take Houston. The Rockets are 15-4-2 against the spread in their last 21 game, whereas the Hawks are just 4-18 against the number in their last 22 contests. Get Atlanta on the road and the Hawks are just 3-9 at the betting window in their last 12 games away from their home court. Get Houston at home, the Rockets are 10-0-1 against the spread in their last 11 games at home.

Hawks vs. Rockets Betting Prediction: HOUSTON ROCKETS -3.5