Grizzlies vs. Suns Prediction: Will Memphis Cover 4-Point Spread?

The Grizzlies vs. Suns matchup will be the second contest of TNT’s Tuesday night NBA double header. With the Suns catching four points as a home underdog and the total sitting at 245, what’s the best bet tonight in Phoenix at 10:00 p.m. ET?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Memphis Grizzlies (-4) at Phoenix Suns (+4); o/u 245

10:00 p.m. ET, Tuesday, February 11, 2025

Footprint Center, Phoenix, AZ

TV: TNT/truTV/Max

Grizzlies vs. Suns Public Betting: Bettors Love Memphis

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 72% of public bettors are currently backing the Grizzlies when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

The Memphis Grizzlies (35-17) are set to face the Phoenix Suns (26-26) tonight at the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona. Tip-off is scheduled for 10:00 PM ET, with national coverage on TNT, truTV, and MAX.

Team Performance:

Memphis Grizzlies: The Grizzlies have been impressive, winning 8 of their last 10 games. They rank fifth in the NBA in offensive rating and seventh in defensive rating, showcasing a well-balanced team.

Phoenix Suns: The Suns have faced challenges recently, with a rough start to February. Injuries have been a significant factor, notably with Bradley Beal sidelined due to a toe injury. Defensively, the Suns rank 26th in the NBA, having allowed 120 points or more in six of their last seven games.

Phoenix Suns: Bradley Beal is out due to a toe injury.

This matchup highlights a strong Grizzlies team against a Suns squad dealing with injuries and defensive issues. Fans can anticipate an engaging game as both teams aim to strengthen their positions in the Western Conference standings.

Grizzlies vs. Suns NBA Prediction:

Given the Grizzlies’ recent form and the Suns’ defensive struggles, it’s hard not to favor Memphis to cover the spread. The Grizzlies’ high-paced offense is expected to capitalize on the Suns’ defensive vulnerabilities. Memphis is also 6-4 in its last 10 games straight up versus Phoenix and covered the spread in seven of those 10 meetings.

Grizzlies vs. Suns Betting Prediction: MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES -4