Friday NBA Best Bets Dec. 5: Can Denver cover as road favorites?

The NBA schedule on Friday, Dec. 5, features 12 games. Can the Hawks cover a medium spread as a home underdog against the strong Nuggets? Can the Magic cover a moderate number as home favorites against a solid Heat squad? Continue reading for my NBA Best Bets for Friday, December 5, 2025.

NBA Best Bets for Friday, December 5, 2025

NBA Best Bets Dec. 5: Pick 1 — Orlando Magic -5.5 vs. Miami Heat (7:00 PM ET)

Miami won’t have Terry Rozier available for Friday’s game. Heat guards Norman Powell and Tyler Herro are both listed as questionable to play against the Magic on Friday.

For Orlando, Moritz Wagner is out for Friday’s game. Magic forward Paolo Banchero hasn’t played since November 12th due to a groin injury but he’s officially listed as questionable for Friday’s contest.

I like the Magic here. A few numbers will make the case. Orlando is 35-31 ATS as a favorite, 28-27-1 ATS as the home team, and 26-25-1 ATS after a loss since the start of last season. For those reasons, the Magic -5.5 is the pick.

NBA Best Bets Dec. 5: Pick 2 — Atlanta Hawks +6.5 vs. Denver Nuggets (7:30 PM ET)

Denver will be without Aaron Gordon, Christian Braun, and Julian Strawther for Friday’s game against Atlanta. Nuggets forward Spencer Jones is questionable to play on Friday.

Atlanta won’t have Trae Young or Jacob Toppin available for Friday’s contest. Hawks forward Jalen Johnson, center Kristaps Porzingis, and center N’Faly Dante are all questionable to play against the Nuggets on Friday.

I like Atlanta in this matchup. One reason is that the public is on Denver. At the time of this writing, 59% of the public bets are on the Nuggets -6.5. Additionally, the Hawks are 6-3 ATS in non-conference games, 10-9 ATS in non-division games, and 8-4 ATS as an underdog this season. For those reasons, the pick is Atlanta +6.5.

