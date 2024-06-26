Five of the best NBA stars to bet on next season

The NBA draft is right around the corner, and while we’re all anticipating some pretty exciting turnouts for the teams, there are some players we have always had our eyes on. From golden oldies that pull out all the stops year after year, to newcomers set to make their big break, The National Basketball Association brings some exciting folks, and we’re here for it! Although it may not be as popular as the world’s famous NFL, the NBA doesn’t actually differ much from all the other major U.S. sports. It swings from championship parity and championship dynasties – and like with all sports, it’s a spectacle and a half. Every season we see, less than half of the NBA teams are realistically given a chance at the title – as it’s more common in this sport for the same teams to win year after year. We’re going to be taking a look at the best players to watch this year, and how they’ll help their teams in the fight to the end. From winning big through these brilliant players to playing smart – here are 5 of the best NBA stars as of now.

Nikola Jokic

Up first? Nikola Jokic. Dubbed as the “best player in the world,” it wouldn’t be an article about the NBA without this one and only star. The 29-year-old is the two-time MVP and five-time all-NBA Nuggets star, so he’s one we’d put all our money on. The Serbian professional basketball player is a center for the Denver Nuggets and is often titled the greatest player of all time. He dismantled the whole Western Conference on his way to taking the Nuggets to their first championship, proving that the NBA lines for this year will always be in their favor if they’ve got Jokic by their side. Last season alone, he was the first player to take the lead in postseason points, assists, and rebounds. We’ve got all our eyes on him, and we know he’s taking Denver to the top!

2. Joel Embiid

Second on the list! At just 30 years old, Joel Embiid has already cemented himself as a “golden oldie” in the world of the NBA. Why? Because of his long stint so far! He is a Cameroonian-American professional basketball player currently playing for the Philadelphia 76ers, who began his professional gaming career back in 2014. After playing college basketball in Kansas, Embiid was then drafted third by the 76ers in 2014. He’s been playing for 10 years but still gives it all he’s got and gets the 76ers in with a chance. For a guy who didn’t play basketball till he was 15 years old, Embiid had still managed to make the 76ers have their best-ever season last year – giving him the chance at grabbing the MVP for the coming years. He’s in his prime, and we can’t wait to see where he gets.

3. Giannis Antetokounmpo

Who’s next? Known as the “Greek Freak” by the majority of NBA lovers, Giannis is a force to be reckoned with. He’s a 29-year-old Greek and Nigerian player for the Milwaukee Bucks and is known for his speed, size, and strength both on and off the court. It’s shocking to see how he is now one of the 15 – 20 greatest players in the world, yet he lasted till the 15th pick of the NBA drafts back in 2013. Then, he was just a 6ft 9 forward from a secondary league in Greece, but today he is an unstoppable 7fter who’s on his way to the top. He’s won the MVP two times and is a contender every year when he plays for the Bucks. We know he gives it all he’s got, so he’s certain to pull it out of the bag year-on-year for his team.

4. Luka Dončić

Nicknamed “Luke Magic,” Luka Dončić is a professional player from Slovenia and plays for the Dallas Mavericks. He’s an international player who’s one of the best in the world right now, along with these other three – and is banking on being the best player in the world in the next five years. He’s just 25-years-old and is already the most advanced player in offense compared to NBA history, so it’s only getting better. Although the Mavericks got smoked by the Celtics (who are currently doing very well) – we know he’s coming back to the season fighting fit and ready to go.

5. Pascal Siakam

Everybody loves a story of growth, and if you were to ask us in his first season, we wouldn’t have even known who he was! But Pascal Siakam is one of the best developments in history. In his second season, he was a rotation player, but by the third? He managed to grab the title of the Most Improved Player, and second best player on the team. He’s a 30-year-old Cameroonian professional basketball player for the Indiana Pacers and is about to sign a $189.5 million deal for the Pacers for next season. With that cash on the table – we can only bet that everybody is going to be looking at how he plays this next year.