Celtics vs. Pacers Game 4 NBA Playoffs Odds & Prediction

The 1-seed Boston Celtics remain in Indiana to face the 6-seed Pacers on Monday night at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN. It’s Game 4 of the 2024 Eastern Conference Finals. Can the Pacers cover the 7.5-point spread as home underdogs? Keep reading for our Celtics vs. Pacers betting prediction.

Boston leads the series 3-0.

The Boston Celtics went 64-18 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 11-2 straight up and 7-6 ATS in the postseason this year. The Celtics are 48-42-5 ATS this season.

The Indiana Pacers went 47-35 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 8-8 straight up and 9-7 ATS in the postseason this year. The Pacers are 53-43-3 ATS this season.

Celtics vs. Pacers Matchup & Betting Odds

505 Boston Celtics (-7.5) at 506 Indiana Pacers (+7.5); o/u 222.5

8:00 p.m. ET, Monday, May 27, 2024

Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN

TV: ESPN

Celtics vs. Pacers Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 79% of public bettors are currently backing the Pacers when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Boston Celtics Daily Fantasy Spin

Celtics center Kristaps Porzingis has been ruled out for Monday’s Game 4 against the Pacers. He’s still dealing with a calf strain that has kept him out since April 29th.

Boston center Luke Kornet (wrist) and point guard Jrue Holiday (illness) are both listed as questionable for Monday’s game. Kornet sat out Game 3 on Saturday night while Holiday played 38 minutes and scored 14 points in that contest.

Indiana Pacers Daily Fantasy Spin

Pacers star point guard Tyrese Haliburton missed the team’s last game with a left hamstring strain. He’s officially listed as questionable for Game 4 with that same ailment. His status is in serious doubt for Monday and the rest of the series. Haliburton is averaging 18.7 points and 8.2 assists per game in 15 postseason starts this year.

With Haliburton out of the lineup on Saturday, Indiana reserve guard T.J. McConnell had a big game. The Arizona product recorded 23 points, 9 rebounds, and 6 assists in 29 minutes of action off the bench. He shot 10 of 17 from the floor and 2 of 2 from the foul line in the loss.

Celtics vs. Pacers NBA Betting Trends

Boston is 2-5 ATS in their last 7 games against Indiana.

Boston is 2-5 ATS in their last 7 games overall.

Indiana is 9-3-1 ATS as a home underdog this season.

Indiana is an NBA-best 27-14-2 ATS after a loss this season.

Celtics vs. Pacers NBA Prediction:

Indiana played quite well in Game 3 on Saturday without Tyrese Haliburton. The Pacers shot 50.5% from the floor and led by as many as 18 points before blowing a 9-point fourth-quarter lead. Indy lost 114-111 but did wind up covering the spread. Indiana has been good at home against the number all season. The Pacers are 27-19-2 ATS as the home team this year. During the playoffs, they’ve been even better. Indiana is 5-2 ATS as the home team in these playoffs and they’ve covered the number three straight times at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Pacers point guard Tyrese Haliburton is questionable for Game 4, but the nature of his hamstring injury points to him likely being sidelined for this contest. It’s looking increasingly likely that he may sit out the rest of the series. That wasn’t an issue for Indiana on Saturday night as Andrew Nembhard scored a team-high 32 points and T.J. McConnell added 23 points off the bench. I think Game 4 will be a competitive and close contest, so I’m taking the Pacers and the points at home on Monday.

Celtics vs. Pacers Prediction: INDIANA PACERS +7.5