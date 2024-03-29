Clippers vs. Magic NBA Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

With the point spread sitting at 1.5 and the total at 210, what’s the smart bet in Friday night’s Clippers vs. Magic matchup? The tip-off is set for 7:00 p.m. ET tonight from Kia Center in Orlando, FL.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

501 Los Angeles Clippers (-1.5) at 502 Orlando Magic (+1.5); o/u 210

7:00 p.m. ET, Friday, March 29, 2024

Kia Center, Orlando, FL

Clippers vs. Magic: Public Bettors Backing Home Dog

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 60% of public bettors are currently backing the Magic when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Harden stuffs stat sheet vs. 76ers

James Harden stuffed the stat sheet on Wednesday. He had 16 points (6-of-15 FGs), five rebounds, 14 assists, two steals, one block and three 3-pointers in a 108-107 win over the 76ers.

Harden was greeted with plenty of boos when he took the floor for Wednesday’s game. He ended up getting the last laugh over the home crowd by walking away with the win, courtesy of some clutch defense by Paul George. This was the third time in their last five games that Harden has dishes out exactly 14 assists. He is currently averaging 11.3 dimes over the last two weeks. His season average for assists is the lowest that it has been since he was in Houston, but he has taken it up a notch recently and will look to keep that going against the Magic on Friday.

Banchero struggles vs. Warriors

Paolo Banchero struggled in Wednesday’s loss to the Warriors, shooting 5-of-17 from the field and finishing with 15 points, eight rebounds, five assists, one block, and one 3-pointer in 32 minutes.

In addition to his poor night from the field, Banchero shot 4-of-7 from the foul line on Wednesday. Over the past two weeks, the reigning Rookie of the Year has shot 41.5% from the field and 64.3% from the foul line while averaging 4.0 turnovers per game. Due to those struggles, Banchero is ranked outside the top 175 in 9-cat per-game value during this stretch. He’ll look to spark a turnaround on Friday when the Magic host the Clippers.

Clippers vs. Magic NBA Betting Trends

Under is 13-3 in Magic last 16 overall

Over is 5-0 in Clippers last 5 overall

Under is 8-2 in Magic last 10 home games

Over is 5-1 in Clippers last 6 road games

Clippers vs. Magic NBA Prediction:

Take Orlando. The Magic are 10-4 against the spread in their last 14 games, are 30-12-1 against the number in their last 43 home games and are 6-2 at the betting window in their last eight games coming off a loss. On the other side, the Clippers are just 2-5 against the spread in their last seven road games, are winless against the number in their last four games overall and have dropped four straight at the betting window when coming off a win.

Clippers vs. Magic Betting Prediction: ORLANDO MAGIC +1.5