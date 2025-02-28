Clippers vs. Lakers Prediction: Will LeBron & Luka take down cross-town rivals?

The Los Angeles Clippers are set to face the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday, February 28, 2025, at 7:00 PM PST at Crypto.com Arena. With LeBron and Co. laying 1.5 points and the total sitting at 221.5, what’s the smart bet in tonight’s Clippers vs. Lakers matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Los Angeles Clippers (+1.5) at Los Angeles Lakers (-1.5); o/u 221.5

10:00 p.m. ET, Friday, February 28, 2025

Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, CA

TV: ESPN

Clippers vs. Lakers Public Betting: Bettors Leaning towards Lakers

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 51% of public bettors are currently backing the Lakers when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Team Records and Recent Performances

Los Angeles Clippers: Holding a 32-26 record, the Clippers have faced challenges due to injuries to key players like Kawhi Leonard and Norman Powell. Leonard recently returned, contributing to a 122-117 victory over the Chicago Bulls. Powell, averaging 24.2 points per game this season, is expected to return for this matchup.

Los Angeles Lakers: With a 35-21 record, the Lakers have been bolstered by the acquisition of Luka Dončić. Despite some early struggles, Dončić is averaging 19 points per game over five appearances. The team recently secured a dominant 134-96 win over the Washington Wizards, with LeBron James leading the way with 24 points and 11 assists.

Key Factors

Player Health: The Clippers’ performance will heavily depend on the health and contributions of Leonard and Powell.

Back-to-Back Games: The Lakers are playing on the second night of a back-to-back, which could impact player fatigue and performance.

Clippers vs. Lakers NBA Prediction:

I’m taking the Lakers. They’ve won three straight games and eight out of their last 10 contests overall. Over that span, the Lakers have also covered in seven out of their last 10 games. On the other side, the Clippers have dropped three out of their last four games straight up and five straight at the betting window. They’re also just 2-8 against the number in their last 10 contests.

Clippers vs. Lakers Betting Prediction: LOS ANGELES LAKERS -1.5