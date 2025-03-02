Clippers vs. Lakers Prediction: Will Lakers pull off small upset?

Another Battle of L.A. matchup will ensue on Sunday night at 9:30 p.m. ET. With James Harden and CO. listed as 3-point “road favorites” and the total sitting at 220.5, what’s the best bet in tonight’s Clippers vs. Lakers matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Los Angeles Clippers (-3) at Los Angeles Lakers (+3); o/u 220.5

9:30 p.m. ET, Sunday, March 2, 2025

Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, CA

TV: N/A

Clippers vs. Lakers Public Betting: Bettors all over Lakers

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 67% of public bettors are currently backing the Lakers when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Team Overviews:

Los Angeles Lakers: The Lakers (37-21) are currently on a five-game winning streak. The recent acquisition of Luka Doncic has significantly bolstered their lineup, creating a formidable partnership with LeBron James. This duo has been instrumental in the team’s recent successes, elevating their status as strong contenders in the league.

Los Angeles Clippers: The Clippers (32-27) are aiming to rebound after a narrow 106-102 loss to the Lakers just two days prior. The team has experienced roster changes this season, notably the departure of star player Paul George to the Philadelphia 76ers, which has impacted their performance and depth.

Key Factors:

Bench Production: In their previous matchup, the Lakers’ bench outperformed the Clippers’, contributing 29 points, 18 rebounds, and 6 assists, compared to the Clippers’ bench, which managed 14 points, 4 rebounds, and 6 assists. Improving bench productivity will be crucial for the Clippers in this game.

Clippers vs. Lakers NBA Prediction:

I’m taking the points. The Lakers have covered in seven out of their last 10 games overall, winning eight out of their last 10 contests straight up. The Clippers, meanwhile, have dropped eight out of their last 10 games at the betting window.

Clippers vs. Lakers Betting Prediction: LOS ANGELES LAKERS +3