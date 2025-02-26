Celtics vs. Pistons Prediction: Will Boston stay red-hot with another win in Detroit?

The Celtics are set to face the Pistons on Wednesday at 7:00 PM EST at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit. The Celtics currently lead the season series, having won the most recent matchup 123-99 on December 12, 2024. With Boston laying 3.5 points and the total sitting at 224.5, what’s the best bet in tonight’s Celtics vs. Pistons matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Boston Celtics (-3.5) at Detroit Pistons (+3.5); o/u 224.5

7:00 p.m. ET, Wednesday, February 26, 2025

Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, MI

TV: N/A

Celtics vs. Pistons Public Betting: Bettors Leaning with Boston

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 55% of public bettors are currently backing the Celtics when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Team Breakdown:

Boston Celtics:

Current Form: The Celtics are on a six-game winning streak, showcasing their elite two-way play. They recently secured a convincing 118-105 win over the Knicks.

Key Players:

Jayson Tatum – 27.8 PPG, 8.4 RPG, 4.6 APG

Jaylen Brown – 23.1 PPG, 6.0 RPG, 3.5 APG

Kristaps Porziņģis – 18.7 PPG, 7.2 RPG, 1.8 BPG

Keys to Victory: Boston’s elite defense and three-point shooting could be the difference. If they limit turnovers and control the pace, they should extend their win streak.

Detroit Pistons:

Current Form: The Pistons have won three of their last four games, including a 106-97 victory over the Clippers. They’re fighting for playoff positioning in the East.

Key Players:

Cade Cunningham – 22.4 PPG, 7.1 APG, 4.8 RPG

Jaden Ivey – 17.9 PPG, 5.3 APG, 1.4 SPG

Jalen Duren – 12.5 PPG, 11.2 RPG, 2.1 BPG

Keys to Victory: Detroit needs to dominate inside with rebounding and second-chance points. Limiting turnovers and playing physical defense against Boston’s stars is crucial.

Celtics vs. Pistons NBA Prediction:

The Celtics’ experience, depth, and perimeter defense give them a significant advantage. While Detroit has the talent to compete, Boston’s ability to control the pace and limit transition points should help them secure a comfortable win on the road.

I’m backing Boston. The Celtics have won the last 10 games with the Pistons and are 7-3 against the spread in their last 10 games. They’re also 9-1 in their last 10 games and while Detroit is hot too, I still like Boston.

Celtics vs. Pistons Betting Prediction: BOSTON CELTICS -3.5