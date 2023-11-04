    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
    Celtics vs. Nets NBA Betting Odds & Prediction

    Mark WilliamsBy Updated:No Comments

    The Boston Celtics will head to New York City to meet the Brooklyn Nets this Saturday night from the Barclays Center. The Celtics are listed 9.5-point favorites, with the total listed at 227.5. Keep reading for our Celtics vs Nets prediction. 

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    Boston Celtics (-9.5) at Brooklyn Nets (+9.5); o/u 225.5

    8:00 pm ET, Saturday, November 4th, 2023

    Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York 

    Celtics vs Nets Public Betting Information 

    As of this writing, our NBA Public Betting Page shows that the public is favoring the Celtics in this game, as 81% of the bets are on Boston -9.5   That said, this page is updated consistently so make sure that you click on the link above so that you’re getting the most recent info.

    Boston Celtics DFS SPIN

    Kristaps Porzingis scored 13 points on 3/7 shooting, with six boards in the lopsided win over Indiana. The Unicorn has settled in well with his new squad, and after scoring 30 points in his first trip to NYC this season, he comes into a good spot to double down here. The former Knicks forward could play deeper into this game, as the Nets may wind up keeping things close throughout the contest. Porzingis is averaging 18.8 ppg and 7.3 rpg thru five games.

    Brooklyn Nets DFS SPIN

    Dorian Finney-Smith scored 21 points on 8/14 shooting, with five threes, and three boards. The Portsmouth native has been more involved after coming from Dallas at the deadline last season, and he’s been consistent from deep early in. The former Florida forward has hit multiple threes in each of the first five games, and he’s hit four of more in three of those contests. Finney-Smith is averaging 15.4 ppg, on 50% shooting from deep, and 5.0 rpg thru five games.

    Celtics vs Nets NBA Betting Trends

    Boston is 2-1-1 against the spread, with a 3-1 o/u record.

    Brooklyn is 5-0 ATS, with a 3-2 over/under record. 

    Celtics vs Nets NBA BETTING PREDICTION

    Every time I see this matchup I think of the vivid trade history between these two teams. For this matchup, I like targeting the hosts, as Brooklyn has shown a lot of fight early on this season. The Nets took all three games during their road trip, and there’s a good chance they can make use of this near double digit margin. Back Brooklyn to cover at the Barclays this Saturday.

    NBA BETTING PREDICTION: BROOKLYN TO COVER +9.5

