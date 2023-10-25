    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
    Celtics vs. Knicks NBA Betting Odds & Prediction

    Celtics vs. Knicks

    The New York Knicks host the Boston Celtics in the season opener for both teams at 7:10 p.m. ET on Wednesday night. With the Celtics listed as a 3.5-point road favorite and the total sitting at 224.0 what is the smart play from New York? Keep reading for our Celtics vs. Knicks prediction.

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    509 Boston Celtics (-3.5) at 510 New York Knicks (+3.5); o/u 224.0

    7:10 p.m. ET, Wednesday, October 25, 2023

    Madison Square Garden, New York, NY

    Celtics vs. Knicks Public Betting Information

    Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 92% of public bettors are currently backing the Celtics when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

    Boston Celtics DFS SPIN

    Jalen Brown led the Celtics in scoring finishing the game with 19 points in their final preseason game against the Hornets last Thursday. Brown will look to continue his solid career and eventually hoist an NBA championship for the first time at the end of this long season.  

    New York Knicks DFS SPIN

    Julius Randle recorded a double-double the final tune-up game for the Knicks. Randle scored 20 points and 10 rebounds in 28 minutes of play. The Knicks will continue to lean on their stars such as Randle and Jalen Brunson as the season tips off against Boston.

    New York is 3-2 ATS in their last 5 home games against Boston.

    The Celtics are 4-6 SU in their last 10 games versus NY.

    The total has gone over in 3 of the last 5 games in this matchup.

    Celtics vs. Knicks Prediction:

    Both teams enter the 2023 season with high expectations as both should be highly competitive for an Eastern Conference title and possibly an NBA title. For the Celtics, they made two key moves acquiring Kristaps Porzingis and Jrue Holliday to join the likes of Jason Tatum and Jaylen Brown. The Knicks did not make as big of splash in the offseason; however, they did acquire a solid player with Donte DiVincenzo to join a talented group of young players.

    I like the Celtics in this one to win and cover. While I do think the Knicks will be solid this year, they are just not on the Celtics level yet. Jrue Holliday should be able to slow down Brunson on the defensive end, and with Porzingis now playing the five for the Celtics they just have to much firepower on offense. Celtics at full strength are going to be tough for anybody this season. C’s take care of business in game one.

    NBA BETTING PREDICTION: Celtics -3.5

